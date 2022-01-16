The Idea For Peacemaker's White Dragon Began On The Set Of The Suicide Squad

Peacemaker (real name Christopher Smith) has some pretty serious daddy issues. That's really not a surprise, given that his father is the hateful white supremacist supervillain known as the White Dragon. In "The Suicide Squad," there's a scene where Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), and Peacemaker all have a chat about dads. It turns out that both Bloodsport and Peacemaker have truly awful fathers, and that small moment led into Gunn developing the character of Auggie:

"John and I talked about it on [The Suicide Squad] set. We talked about who his dad was now. At that point, I didn't know he was the White Dragon, but I knew the basics of who the character was. There's two different characters from the comics [that form the character]. There's Peacemaker's actual father in the comics, Paul Kupferbergr, which is the old Nazi from World War II. Then there's the White Dragon character, who's a separate character. I just melded those two characters to create a truly awful supervillain with very little chance of redemption."

The "Peacemaker" version of the White Dragon is the combination of two characters: Peacemaker's comic book dad, Paul, and William Heller, the original costumed White Dragon. The character was created by John Ostrander and Luke McDonnell, first appearing in "Suicide Squad" #4 in 1987. Two other characters, Daniel Ducannon and Chop-Chop, also donned the White Dragon alias and "Iron Man" inspired armor. Gunn explained that it was important to differentiate between the awfulness of someone like Peacemaker, who's a bad guy but has empathy, and someone like his dad:

"We come into this knowing that Peacemaker's kind of bad guy, and then we see who his father is and we go, well, you know, generationally, he's a step up, certainly a better person than his father is and maybe gives us a little bit of a little bit more understanding for who he is. In [The Suicide Squad] scene with Bloodsport, you see John nod and smile as he's talking about his own dad and what his dad did. And you see him getting along, empathizing with Bloodsport in that moment."

New episodes of "Peacemaker" debut Thursdays on HBO Max.