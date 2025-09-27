The Last Scene The Duffer Brothers Shot For Stranger Things

Just because the final shot Matt and Ross Duffer filmed for "Stranger Things" isn't all that exciting doesn't mean that it was devoid of drama. As a matter of fact, the shot may not have ended up being the final one the Duffers filmed had things gone the way they expected. As Ross and Matt told Variety during their recent chat about the series coming to a close, the shot of the lunchbox was something they thought they had in the can, only to discover otherwise:

"Ross: We had a close-up of a lunchbox, and we could not find it for the life of us. Matt: It's a GI Joe lunchbox, and there's a blinking red light. But there is debate over whether it was actually [shot]. Everyone on the crew thinks we did shoot it and editorial claims we did not. Ross: So we had to go back and shoot this close-up. That was the last shot we ever shot on 'Stranger Things,' a lunchbox on the floor."

While this may seem like the Duffers' ending their "Stranger Things" experience with a whimper, it's not like the duo is leaving the world of Hawkins, Indiana, behind completely, even with the news of their exclusive four-year deal with Paramount in mind. The animated series "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" is in development, and the Duffers are still planning on executive producing a live-action spin-off series, too. They won't be the showrunners of this proposed series, yet this won't be an in-name-only exec producer involvement, either, as Matt was quick to stipulate: "We just want to make sure that if we're gonna do it, it's something that we're very excited about."

All that said, there's no doubt that the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" marks the end of an era for the Duffers and fans of the show. Expectations are riding high, and we can only speculate what, if any, significance the GI Joe lunchbox may have. After all, the series has made other seemingly innocuous objects important before. Who knows; when all's done, maybe we'll end up feeling a connection to that lunchbox as much as the Duffers do now.