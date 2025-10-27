10 Underrated Samuel L. Jackson Movies Everyone Should Watch

"The Red Violin" is an anthology film directed by François Girard that debuted in 1998 and received many accolades. Since it was released in the United States in 1999, it became an awards contender in one of the biggest years for films. In 2000, it was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes and earned John Corigliano an Academy Award for Best Original Score. The film followed a famous violin from its creation in Italy in 1681 to its sale at an auction house in present-day Canada. Jackson's role doesn't become prominent until the present-day segment, but he closes out the film in a big way. In an interview with Stephen Colbert, Jackson named "The Red Violin" as one of his top five favorite movies he has made.

Jackson plays Charles Morritz, an appraiser who confirms the violin's origins. As the film takes you through different periods of the instrument's journey, it always returns to the present-day sale. Different bidders are attached to various parts of the violin's history, but no one seems to connect with it as deeply as Jackson's character. The actor's performance is toned down and methodical. While you don't understand his motives until the end of the film, the subtleties in his acting queue you up for an exciting finish.

Jackson is synonymous with American cinema, so you do not want to miss him in a film filled with rich European and Chinese history.