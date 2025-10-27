10 Underrated Samuel L. Jackson Movies Everyone Should Watch
Samuel L. Jackson is one of the most famous actors working today. He has over 200 film credits to his name, an Honorary Academy Award, and he's a staple in two of the biggest movie franchises in history. Many know him as Mace Windu in the "Star Wars" prequels, while others know him best as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has made a big impression working with iconic directors ranging from Spike Lee to Quentin Tarantino. Throughout his career, Jackson received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Jules Winnfield in "Pulp Fiction" as well as nominations for multiple Golden Globes, an Emmy, a SAG Award, a BAFTA, and more.
When people think of Jackson's filmography, there are many memorable performances that first come to mind. Considering his list of projects is so vast, many of his movies are often overlooked. We can talk about "Jackie Brown" and "Do the Right Thing" all day, but if you are a fan of the dynamic star, there are some gems you might have missed over the years. From Oscar-winning dramas to hilarious parody films, here are some underrated Samuel L. Jackson films everyone should watch.
The Red Violin
"The Red Violin" is an anthology film directed by François Girard that debuted in 1998 and received many accolades. Since it was released in the United States in 1999, it became an awards contender in one of the biggest years for films. In 2000, it was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes and earned John Corigliano an Academy Award for Best Original Score. The film followed a famous violin from its creation in Italy in 1681 to its sale at an auction house in present-day Canada. Jackson's role doesn't become prominent until the present-day segment, but he closes out the film in a big way. In an interview with Stephen Colbert, Jackson named "The Red Violin" as one of his top five favorite movies he has made.
Jackson plays Charles Morritz, an appraiser who confirms the violin's origins. As the film takes you through different periods of the instrument's journey, it always returns to the present-day sale. Different bidders are attached to various parts of the violin's history, but no one seems to connect with it as deeply as Jackson's character. The actor's performance is toned down and methodical. While you don't understand his motives until the end of the film, the subtleties in his acting queue you up for an exciting finish.
Jackson is synonymous with American cinema, so you do not want to miss him in a film filled with rich European and Chinese history.
The Caveman's Valentine
One of the best films in Jackson's filmography is "Eve's Bayou," the 1997 drama written and directed by Kasi Lemmons. If you are a fan of that film, you need to check out the next collaboration between the actor and director, "The Caveman's Valentine." The 2001 film stars Jackson as Romulus, a man suffering from paranoid schizophrenia who lives in a cave in a park in New York City. Romulus was once a Juilliard student and a genius pianist, but his life is now consumed with the delusion that a man named Stuyvesant is controlling people from atop the Chrysler Building. When he discovers the body of a young homeless man, he embarks on an investigation into a famous photographer whom he suspects of being a murderer.
"The Caveman's Valentine" does not always depict schizophrenia with accuracy, but it does approach the illness with warmth. Lemmons and Jackson do a great job of portraying Romulus as more than just some crazy homeless man. He's a father, musician, lover, and friend. When the movie does take you inside Romulus' mind, his delusions are depicted with a unique theatricality. It is hard to spend the runtime feeling anything other than sympathy for Romulus, even when you know he is not seeing things clearly. In 2023, Vulture asked Jackson if there were any movies throughout his career that did not get the reception he had hoped for. "The Caveman's Valentine" was one of the projects he mentioned, calling it "interesting."
While Jackson did not receive any major accolades for this role in "The Caveman's Valentine," his co-star, Tamra Tunie, was nominated for Best Supporting Female at the Independent Spirit Awards in 2002.
National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon
Easily the funniest movie on this list, "National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1" is both an underrated Sam Jackson movie and an underrated parody film. The 1993 comedy is a spoof on "Lethal Weapon" and stars Jackson as Sgt. Wes Luger (the Roger Murtaugh) and Emilio Estevez as Sgt. Jack Colt (the Martin Riggs). The movie is similar in tone to the "The Naked Gun" franchise, with an emphasis on '80s action flicks. The cast of cameos is stacked, the laughs are abound, and the ridiculousness level is high. If you like absurd humor, this movie is not to be missed. Bruce Willis even shows up to parody his "Die Hard" role as a favor to his brother, David Willis, who was a producer on the film.
Directed and co-written by Gene Quintano, "National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1" is admittedly not for everyone. At the time of its release, the movie was not well-received by critics. Some argued that parodying "Leathal Weapon" did not work because the original was already "winking at the audience." However, that exact same thing could be said for "Scream" and "Scary Movie," the latter of which is about to get a sixth installment. "Loaded Weapon" takes an idea and runs it to the extreme, which is exactly what you want in a parody film. Most importantly, Jackson is very funny in this one. The supporting cast also provides a lot of laughs, but if the thought of Tim Curry in a Girl Scout uniform does not tickle you, there are plenty of other underrated films to look out for from this list.
Changing Lanes
"Changing Lanes" is a 2002 legal thriller directed by Roger Michell that sees Jackson going up against Ben Affleck. "Changing Lanes" is not reinventing the wheel (pun intended), but it is a very entertaining ride (pun intended). The reason this movie works is largely due to its lineup of stars. Jackson plays Doyle Gipson, a down-on-his-luck father who is fighting to keep his kids nearby. While on the way to a custody hearing, Doyle gets in an accident with Gavin Banek, a cocky lawyer who is also on his way to an important day in court. After Gavin leaves Doyle stranded, the two men become entangled in an ongoing game of cat and mouse that sends them both spiraling. The impressive supporting cast includes Toni Collette, Sydney Pollack, Richard Jenkins, Amanda Peet, William Hurt, and more.
"Changing Lanes" is a great showcase for both Jackson and Affleck. Jackson has such a dominating presence that it is always interesting to see him play a low-status character. Doyle continuously gets the short end of the stick, and he nearly reaches his breaking point many times throughout the film. Jackson does a great job playing a man on the edge who is about to lose everything, and his naturally intense qualities come out at the perfect moments. While promoting the film, Jackson told Paul Fischer that playing Dolye was a way to "recharge my acting battery." As for Affleck, he plays Gavin as extremely punchable for 90% of the movie, so when he does do the right thing, it is effective.
Jackson received some nominations for his role, including a nod from the Image Awards. Meanwhile, Affleck was nominated for a Teen Choice Award, which is comical if you have seen the movie. Nothing about it really screams "teen," but there was no stopping Affleck's star power at that time.
Mother and Child
"Mother and Child" is a 2009 drama from writer/director Rodrigo García. Arguably the least known film on this list, "Mother and Child" is not only an underrated Jackson film but an unusual role for the star. The film follows multiple women, including "Mullholland Drive" star Naomi Watts as Elizabeth Joyce, a forceful and bright loner who has an affair with her boss, Paul, played by Jackson. This romantic pairing is not one you would ever expect, but it works surprisingly well. Elizabeth is cold and closed off, whereas Paul is warm and caring. It is uncommon to see Jackson play a man whose place in the story is strictly romantic and vulnerable. Paul may be the elder in the relationship, but Elizabeth holds all the cards.
While Jackson's part in the film is memorable, he does not have as much screentime as the women in the film. In addition to Watts, the movie also stars Annette Bening and Kerry Washington, who both give deeply moving performances. Bening's Karen regrets giving up her daughter for adoption when she was a teenager, and Washington's Lucy longs to have a child of her own. The movie can be a bit melodramatic at times, but its strong cast makes it worth watching.
Jackson and Watts both earned Independent Spirit Award nominations for their performances. Jackson also won an Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor.
Big Game
If you ever wanted to see Samuel L. Jackson play the President of the United States, then we have a movie for you. "Big Game" is a Finnish-produced film directed by Jalmari Helander that was released in 2014. The action/adventure flick is a throwback to the low-budget '80s and '90s actioners we all know and love, which makes it a ton of fun.
When President William Alan Moore is betrayed by a Secret Service agent (played by Ray Stevenson) on Air Force One, he finds himself alone in the wilderness of Finland. That is, until he happens upon a 13-year-old boy named Oskari (played by Onni Tommila) who is on a solo hunting adventure to prove his manhood. President Moore ends up being hunted by terrorists and must rely on Oskari to get him out of the woods alive.
While "Big Game" is not exactly the pinnacle of cinema, it is a must-see for anyone who enjoys a mindless action romp. Jackson takes on the role of Commander-in-Chief quite seamlessly and provides a lot of laughs along the way. He has great chemistry with Tommila, who holds his own against the legend. If that is not enough to sell you on the movie, the supporting cast is also delightful. There is one particularly entertaining scene between Jim Broadbent and Victor Garber that had us hooting and hollering.
A fun fact about "Big Game" is that it is the most expensive Finnish film ever made, which is a statistic you would not expect from Jackson's filmography.
The Banker
"The Banker" is a 2020 historical drama directed, co-written, and produced by George Nolfi. The Apple TV+ film is based on the true story of Bernard Garrett, a Black businessman and investor who made waves by buying banks in Texas. Anthony Mackie plays Bernard in the film alongside Samuel L. Jackson's Joe Morris, his business partner and extravagant club owner. The story follows the forward-thinking duo as they hire their white friend, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), to make their deals for them. White people were not keen on selling property to Black investors in the 1950s, but their plan led them to massive success. You ultimately come for Mackie and Jackson, but Hoult is especially entertaining as the dopey frontman.
Naturally, it is frustrating to watch two brilliant men be put down because of their race, but the uncomfortable truths of the film are what make it significant. Mackie and Jackson vibe well together, but this film is ultimately worth watching for its historical significance. We are living in a time when people in power want to erase Black history, making little films like this especially important. While "The Banker" is a fairly straightforward retelling, it is cool to see some of that Apple money going to tell stories about Black excellence. The streamer acquired the distribution rights for the film in 2019. Unfortunately, the movie faced controversy when producer Bernard Garrett Jr., the real-life son of the film's main character, was met with accusations of assault. This caused the project's premiere to be cancelled and the release date to be delayed.
"The Banker" went on to win the Image Award for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture.
Basic
The 2003 film "Basic" marked the last feature film helmed by "Die Hard" director John McTiernan. McTiernan faced legal trouble that landed him in jail, and despite being released over ten years ago, he has stepped away from Hollywood. As for "Basic," it is a divisive project with some opinionated haters. Upon its release, the film received negative reviews and a low box office turnout. However, we believe it is worth a revisit. First of all, it is beyond fun to see Jackson reunite with John Travolta nearly a decade after "Pulp Fiction." The Tarantino film was a huge moment in both of their careers, and we named it the best in Travolta's filmography. The duo does not share a lot of screen time, but their combined presence makes "Basic" an energetic, dynamic journey.
The film stars Travolta as DEA Agent Tom Hardy (a funny character name, in retrospect) as he tries to uncover the mystery of an Army Rangers training exercise gone wrong in the jungle. Jackson plays Master Sergeant Nathan West, the instructor of the outing. Travolta's character interrogates Ray Dunbar (Brian Van Holt) alongside Captain Julia Osborne (Connie Nielsen) to uncover the truth of what happened. The movie also stars Tim Daly, Giovanni Ribisi, Taye Diggs, and Harry Connick Jr.
"Basic" takes a bit of a "Rashomon" route by telling different versions of the story. Now, we will not pretend this film is anywhere near the caliber of Akira Kurosawa's masterpiece, but there is an enjoyable edge to it. The mystery keeps you guessing, and Jackson and Travolta both seem to be having a great time along the way.
Sphere
"Sphere" is yet another Samuel L. Jackson movie that deserves reevaluation. The 1998 science-fiction/thriller was adapted from a Michael Crichton novel and directed by Barry Levinson. The film starred Jackson, Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone, and Liev Schreiber as a group of specialists in various fields who are tasked with exploring a spacecraft found at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. The ship proves to be more than it seems when the team discovers a mysterious sphere onboard. When fears begin to manifest, no one can trust each other, and the already dangerous situation becomes a waking nightmare.
"Sphere" is admittedly a bit convoluted, especially by the standards set by other Crichton adaptations. Our ranking of Crichton adaptations placed it quite low, but "Sphere" is an exciting watch, despite flopping at the box office. For lack of a better word, the movie is just plain weird. The nuances of the titular sphere are bizarre, but if you allow yourself to go with the flow, you will have a good time. There are some delightfully gnarly kills, and the cast delivers. Jackson spends a huge portion of the movie acting sinister, which is something he has always excelled at. Without giving anything away, the film has a unique ending that will leave you marinating on the choices of humanity.
We urge you to look beyond the movie's low ratings and poor box office history, and go into "Sphere" with the open mind of a marine biologist, mathematician, astrophysicist, and/or psychologist.
Chi-Raq
Throughout his career, Jackson has appeared in multiple films directed by Spike Lee. One of their more recent collaborations was for the 2015 film, "Chi-Raq," which is an adaptation of Aristophanes' "Lysistrata." The classic Greek comedy tells the story of women who withhold sex from their husbands in an effort to stop the Peloponnesian War. Lee's version is set in modern-day Chicago, as Teyonah Parris's Lysistrata sets out to end a gang war. Lee uses his signature style to make "Chi-Raq" a vibrant and vivacious take on a classic story. The film has a lot to say about the importance of community, the dangers of gun violence, and the power of protest.
There is plenty to love about "Chi-Raq," but it is essential to note that it portrays a fictionalized version of Chicago. The Windy City is a beautiful place filled with rich history and culture, and while it makes a good backdrop for "Lysistrata," it does not always paint the city in the best light. Understandably, this angered some Chicagoans at the time of the film's release. Nearly 10 years after the movie debuted, Lee joked to V-103 Atlanta, "In Chicago, they hate that film like they hate the Knicks."
In addition to a dynamite performance by Parris, the film also stars Nick Cannon, Wesley Snipes, Angela Bassett, John Cusack, and Jennifer Hudson. Unlike most of the movies on this list, Jackson does not have much screentime in "Chi-Raq." However, he shines bright as Dolemedes, the film's narrator. Every so often, Jackson pops in wearing flashy outfits and directs his signature energy right into the camera. It is the perfect bit part for a man with his level of onscreen presence. When Jackson cameoed in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show in 2025, many fans made comparisons to the actor's role as Dolemedes. The movie may be underrated and underseen, but those who have gotten their eyes on "Chi-Raq" were not quick to forget Jackson's magnetism.