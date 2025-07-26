A Naomi Watts Masterpiece Was Voted One Of The Best Movies Of The 21st Century

In January 2025, cinema lost one of its most unique voices when David Lynch passed away at the age of 78. What followed was a tremendous outpouring of love for the maverick director. Following it on social media, I noticed messages from friends who (to my knowledge at least) had never posted anything movie-related before. Lynch's films were often categorized by twisted and disturbing visions, but, as a person and an artist, he really seemed to speak to people on a deep emotional level. Perhaps it was because he was never less than true to himself and represented an eccentric and generous spirit in a celebrity sphere increasingly full of phonies. Maybe it was because his dark reveries of weirdness lurking behind the facade of daily life cut through the tired old B.S. of the American Dream for so many. Whatever it was, everybody apparently just adored David Lynch, and one of the most glowing star tributes came from Naomi Watts, who worked with him on the film that is often regarded as his masterpiece: "Mulholland Drive."

Lynch's seductive neo-noir started out as a 90-minute pilot episode for a new TV series for ABC, but the network dropped it due to disagreements about its slow pacing, the confusing storyline, and concerns that Laura Harring and Naomi Watts were too old for their parts. Lynch was not budging, however, and Watts credits the filmmaker for putting her on the map after she spent much of the 1990s struggling to make an impact in Hollywood. Her role in "Mulholland Drive" became one of the most memorable characters in Lynch's filmography, and she went on to receive two Oscar nominations (for "21 Grams" and "The Impossible").

Getting dumped by ABC certainly didn't hurt Lynch or the final movie any. After the filmmaker shot additional scenes with extra money from StudioCanal, "Mulholland Drive" did well on the international awards circuit, receiving a nomination for the Palme d'Or at Cannes (where Lynch won Best Director) and earning Lynch a directing nod at the Oscars. Since then, "Mulholland Drive" has established itself as one of the best films of the 21st Century, topping the BBC's 2016 poll and jostling with the big guns in the 2012 edition of Sight & Sound's once-in-a-decade rankings. Things went even better in the 2022 vote (where it moved up from #28 to #8), while "Mulholland Drive" came in second place in The New York Times' 2025 poll of the 100 best films of the current century. Let's take a closer look.