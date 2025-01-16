David Lynch Directed The Single Greatest Jump Scare In Movie History

I was born into David Lynch's world, and in some ways, I mean that literally. I was born and raised in Philadelphia, a metropolis where Lynch lived and worked and felt inspired by local artists and the city's patina and grunge. While my mother was still recovering from my birth in the hospital, she watched the episode of "Twin Peaks" where — spoiler alert, I guess? — Leland Palmer (Ray Wise) stuffs the dead body of Maddy Ferguson (Sheryl Lee) into a golf bag, horrifying any nurses who walked into the room at inopportune moments. (DVRs and on-demand didn't exist then, as she's reminded me in the years since 1990; she had to watch it when it aired!) This is all to say that, over the past 30-odd years, I've grown up in a world where Lynch — a director and visionary who passed away on January 16, 2025 — has always been a part of the conversation.

This probably makes it all the more surprising that I didn't watch "Mulholland Drive" for the first time until I was 30 years old, fulfilling a New Year's resolution by pulling cards from a Cinephile deck and watching a movie with the actor on said card each week. For Naomi Watts, I went with "Mulholland Drive," the movie on the card — and shortly after the movie started, I had to turn it off and come back to it two days later because the diner scene made me so viscerally upset that I needed a break.

In case you're unfamiliar, here's the gist: Towards the beginning of "Mulholland Drive," a man named Dan (Patrick Fischler) tells his dining companion that he's been having upsetting dreams ... specifically about a horrifying-looking person hiding behind Winkie's Diner. Lo and behold, that exact horrifying-looking person is behind the diner at that very moment, at which point Dan collapses, and I almost did too. This is the best jump scare in cinematic history, and we can thank Lynch for making us all freak the f*** out over it. Now that Lynch is no longer with us, the world will be a little less weird going forward.