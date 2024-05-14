The Twisting Timeline Of David Lynch's Mulholland Drive Explained

The DVD of David Lynch's 2001 mystery "Mulholland Drive" came with a mystery of its own. Those who know David Lynch know that he loathes talking about his movies, and staunchly refuses to answer bothersome questions about their meaning. This is the man who famously declared in 1977 classic "Eraserhead" to be his most spiritual film. When asked to elucidate, Lynch simply said "No." For Lynch, all the answers are up on the screen. Any commentary is not only redundant but distracting; why watch a movie looking for an interpretation when one can simply experience it raw? This is why Lynch has never provided a commentary track for any of his movies, and why he hates chapter stops on DVDs and Blu-rays. Sit in a dark room, he says, and let the film enter your mind unadulterated.

This is why the paper insert in the 2002 "Mulholland Drive" release is so baffling. David Lynch famously authored a list of 10 "clues" that the layperson could follow to "unlock" the meaning of "Mulholland Drive." This is wholly out of character for Lynch, and antithetical to the way he typically thinks. Lynch would later reveal in a 2018 interview with Vulture that the list of clues was only meant to be released in France.

The clues, perhaps naturally, are just as baffling as the movie. One of them is simply "Who gives a key, and why?" Perhaps Lynch was cheekily wielding the clue sheet, using them to deepen the mysteries of "Mulholland Drive," not unlock them. There have, of course, been many interpretations of the meaning of "Mulholland Drive," although those will always be arguable. If one wants to be more literal about what's on the screen, there is a way to suss out the film's chronology ... kind of.