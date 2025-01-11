Bruce Willis Parodied His Die Hard Role For A Forgotten Action Comedy

By the end of the 80s, the action genre was primed for parody. The decade gave rise to the muscle-bound action hero, who by the early 90s had already become something of an archetype in wider culture. So, you'd think something like "National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1" would be a comedic hit when it debuted in 1993. Unfortunately, it didn't quite work out that way.

The film stars Emilio Estevez as Sgt. Jack Colt, a parody of Mel Gibson's Martin Riggs from the "Lethal Weapon" films. Samuel L. Jackson plays his reluctant partner, Sgt. Wes Luger, himself a parody of Danny Glover's Roger Murtaugh. Together the LAPD duo embark on a mission to solve the murder of their fellow officer Sgt. Billy York (Whoopi Goldberg), which is essentially just an excuse for the film to, er, lampoon the action genre as a whole.

Throughout the movie, the writers take shots at all the big-name action franchises of the time, from Sylvester Stallone's Rambo films to Arnold Schwarzenegger's attempt to out-Stallone his longtime rival with "Commando." Unfortunately, none of this added up to much in the way of a critical response. "Loaded Weapon 1" has a 21% score on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critical consensus accuses the film of being a "tired parody that cycles through its laundry list of references with little comedic verve." As a result, this is one National Lampoon movie that has been largely forgotten.

But amid the "tired parody" there is one amusing cameo from none other than Bruce Willis himself, who shows up as a version of arguably his most famous character.