The Nun Is No Longer The Biggest Box Office Hit In The Conjuring Universe

It may have taken seven years, but "The Nun" is no longer the Queen of The Conjuring Universe. Released in 2018, director Corin Hardy's "The Conjuring 2" spin-off made $366 million worldwide and, ever since, has remained the highest-grossing entry in the franchise. Until now, that is. Valak has been defeated.

"The Conjuring: Last Rites" has been on a tear at the box office for the last few weekends, opening to an astounding $194 million worldwide on the first weekend of September. That represented a new global record for a horror movie, surpassing 2017's "It" ($190 million). On its third weekend, director Michael Chaves' "Last Rites" pulled in another $12.2 million domestically, good enough for number three on the charts.

More importantly, the fourth solo "Conjuring" movie led by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren continued to be hugely appealing overseas. It added $28.3 million internationally over the weekend, bringing its new global total to a few nickels shy of $400 million worldwide. By the end of this sentence, it will have crawled over that hump. After just three weekends, it has more than surpassed "The Nun" to become the unquestioned champion of the Conjuring Universe.

What's interesting is that "The Nun" is widely considered to be one of the worst movies in the franchise. Even so, the demon nun Valak truly caught on with audiences and that made the spin-off an easy sell at the time of its release — so much so that it took three or four more Conjuring Universe movies to steal the crown. 2019's "The Curse of La Llorona" ($123 million worldwide) remains a strange case as it is technically connected with the larger universe, but the producers have said it's not an official entry.