12 Best Movies Streaming On Amazon Prime Video, According To Rotten Tomatoes

The 12th-most-acclaimed film available to Prime Video subscribers per Rotten Tomatoes ratings is a 1980 Australian classic. Directed by Bruce Beresford, "Breaker Morant" is set in 1902, at the end of the Second Boer War between the British Empire and the Boer republics in Southern Africa. The screenplay by Beresford, Jonathan Hardy and David Stevens adapts the eponymous 1978 play by Kenneth Ross (with additional material drawn from the 1973 novel "The Breaker" by Kit Denton), and follows the court martial of Australian lieutenants Harry "Breaker" Morant (Edward Woodward), Peter Handcock (Bryan Brown), and George Witton (Lewis Fitz-Gerald), who stand accused of murdering six Boer prisoners and a German missionary — a case that turns out to be more morally and legally complex than it would initially appear.

Recounting a legendary episode in Australian legal history, Beresford's film is among the most iconic screen depictions of the country's past, and arguably contributed to the consolidation of Australia's national iconography.

While there are no top critics' reviews of "Breaker Morant" included on Rotten Tomatoes, the film still counts a total of 23 reviews, all of them positive, for a 100% Tomatometer with an average rating of 8.4. Reviewing the film for Punch magazine in October 1980, British critic Dilys Powell wrote, "The trial proceeds bleakly: an almost military directness, faces in severe close-up; nevertheless 'Breaker Morant' engages one's emotions more powerfully than many a film with closer attention to cinematic style."