Al Gore's An Inconvenient Truth Exists Thanks To This Jake Gyllenhaal Movie

Former Vice President Al Gore's 2006 documentary "An Inconvenient Truth" helped a lot with opening people's eyes to the realities of climate change, to the point where even the Republican presidential candidate in 2008 campaigned on addressing the issue. It's rare for any documentary to have the reach this one did, especially one about a topic no one really loves to think about. Gore had his doubts about the project too, but a 2004 blockbuster helped assuage them.

"The Day After Tomorrow" producer Mark Gordon once recalled meeting Gore in 2007, after "An Inconvenient Truth" had become a massive hit, and hearing the former VP partially credit the 2004 movie for the doc's success. "Look, we made this documentary, and a number of people saw it," he remembered Gore telling him in a 2025 piece by The Hollywood Reporter. "We're incredibly proud of it, but the amount of people that saw 'Day After Tomorrow,' in spite of the fact that it was a pop movie, alerted so many tens of millions of people to climate change."

Speaking to THR in 2016, "An Inconvenient Truth" producer Laurie David separately recalled meeting Gore at a panel discussion in 2004, at a time where the Roland Emmerich-directed "Day After Tomorrow" was making waves at the box office. "I was working on global warming issues, and when 'The Day After Tomorrow' came out, I was asked to moderate a panel discussion at the New York Society for Ethical Culture," David explained. "Al Gore came onstage and presented five minutes' worth of slides about global warming, and I was floored. My eyes welled up with tears. It was really clear: We had to make a movie."

Would "An Inconvenient Truth" have been made at all if not for this silly film where Jake Gyllenhaal get chased across New York City by a giant, flash-freezing cyclone? It's not clear, but the existence of Emmerich's movie sure seemed to give Gore and his team more of the confidence they needed to follow through on the project.