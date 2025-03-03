Is "Twisters" scientifically accurate? The answer is not, as a cynical reader might assume, an instant no. Jan De Bont's original "Twister" in 1996 has a lot to answer for, but its 2024 follow-up has a little bit more on its mind; its creatives were more careful.

There is some nuance to real-life storm science that "Twisters" directly taps into. "Twisters," for those who missed Lee Isaac Chung's 2024 blockbuster, centers on Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a former storm-chaser. In the film's prologue, Kate loses several of her closest peers to a tornado while doing some dangerous research, hoping to use specialized chemicals to cause the storm to instantly dissipate. (The experiment is not successful.) Years after the tragedy, Kate has settled into a world of safe, indoor meteorology. She now works for the NOAA, but is afraid to venture outdoors underneath stormy skies.

Kate is then pulled back into storm-chasing by Javi (Anthony Ramos), an old colleague who has a wealthy benefactor and better equipment than Kate had in the past. She's thusly lured out to storm country, hoping to use this new equipment to better map out and predict tornadoes. While working, she meets Tyler (Glen Powell), a dazzling, rock-n-roll storm-chasing YouTuber who encourages her to pick up her research again, as he believes in helping storm victims. Kate had previously tried to make tornadoes dissipate by seeding them with sodium polyacrylate, but over the course of the film, she learns that she should have tried silver iodide instead.

This idea of using chemicals to "melt" a tornado is, according to several scientists, complete hokum. The film's actual depiction of weather patterns and the behavior of tornadoes, however, is apparently largely accurate.