Twisters Ending Explained: If You Feel It, Chase It

Warning: This article contains complete spoilers for "Twisters." Reader discretion is advised.

Deep down, all of us are attracted to danger in one form or another. Sure, most of us wouldn't consider ourselves daredevils, but the act of living requires some level of risk on a daily basis. As such, it's easier (if not simple) to understand the actions of those people who do take their lives in their own hands, because they do so for multiple reasons: one, for the sheer visceral thrill of doing so, but two, because they know, as we all do, that taking a risk is the best way to ensure actual results.

On the surface, "Twisters" may seem an odd duck when compared to the plethora of legacy sequels that have arisen over the last 15 or so years. Unlike most legacy sequels, there are no returning characters from the original 1996 "Twister" who make an appearance, and unlike the film's closest cousin (in legacy sequel terms) "Jurassic World," it's not paying off a premise hinted at by the original film.

What director Lee Issac Chung and writer Mark L. Smith (with a story assist from "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski) have done with "Twisters" is not sequelize characters or plot elements from the original, but have instead updated the first film's look at the mindset of people who choose to be storm chasers, why they do what they do, and how their relationships are as tumultuous as the tornadoes they chase given such a high-stress environment. "Twisters" is a throwback blockbuster that pays homage to different eras of Hollywood's history of crowd pleasers, and it's a movie about not just the danger of the chase, but the thrill of it, too.