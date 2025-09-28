Why Prime Video Canceled A League Of Their Own

In the world of TV, all things must end. Even the longest running shows eventually come to the end of the road, be that as planned or because they were canceled. It's just part of the deal. In the streaming era, though, it does feel like far too many series have their runs cut extremely short. And Amazon Prime Video is certainly no exception when it comes to ending shows too soon. Even in and amongst those shows, however, "A League of Their Own" stands out as a unique case.

Inspired by both real historical events and the 1992 Penny Marshall movie of the same name, "A League of Their Own" follows two very different queer women — Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) — as they pursue their dreams of playing baseball professionally during World War II. Jacobson, of "Broad City" fame, co-created the show alongside Will Graham ("Mozart in the Jungle").

What makes this cancellation so jarring is that Amazon had previously handed the show a second season order. However, in August 2023, "A League of Their Own" was canceled at Prime Video despite the prior renewal. Pre-production had begun on what was to be a shorter second season of the show, but then the months-long 2023 Writers Guild of America strike kicked in. That was soon followed by the Screen Actors Guild going on strike, which upended Hollywood for months on end.

At the time, it was said that the WGA and SAG strikes were to blame for the show being un-renewed. However, Hollywood studios and streamers held out for months on making a fair deal with the guilds. As a result, both "A League of Their Own" and several other series could have very well been saved had both sides managed to come to terms sooner rather than later.