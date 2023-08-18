Amazon Prime Video Cancels A League Of Their Own And The Peripheral After Previously Renewing Them

While we won't know how the negotiations between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) turn out until we hear directly from the union, Amazon Studios is now the first to specifically cite the strikes as the justification for canceling, I'm sorry, un-renewing a show. The Chloë Grace Moretz-starring sci-fi series "The Peripheral" was renewed for a second series in February of 2023, but as noted by The Hollywood Reporter, Prime Video has changed its mind.

THR also reports that season 2 had just begun preproduction ahead of WGA members going on strike in May, which has now become a dual strike following the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike in July. The series was created by Scott B. Smith based on William Gibson's novel of the same name, with "Westworld" creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy serving as executive producers as part of their overall deal with Amazon.

Tragically, "The Peripheral" is not the only Prime Video series to be unceremoniously kicked to the streaming curb, as the already-reduced second season renewal of "A League of Their Own" is also no longer happening. The news reported by Variety included sources claiming that the strikes are once again being named as the reason for the un-renewal. Circumstances surrounding the series' shortened final season were already frustrating at best and blatantly homophobic at worst, but let's be extremely transparent here in placing the blame where it belongs:

"The Peripheral" and "A League of Their Own" being un-renewed is the result of the AMPTP's refusal to provide an acceptable deal with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, not the fault of those that are on strike.