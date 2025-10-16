George Clooney Almost Starred In This Polarizing Michael Keaton Comedy

George Clooney has made a couple of truly abysmal movies over the course of his career as an actor, but there's one apocalyptically bad holiday movie that he almost starred in that would have put even "Batman & Robin" to shame. According to an article from the LA Times, Clooney was originally set to star as the titular character in the 1998 Christmas comedy "Jack Frost" — a role that eventually went to fellow former Batman Michael Keaton. "Jack Frost" is horrible, with only a 19% Fresh Rotten Tomatoes critic score, because it's not really all that funny, and it has a total downer of an ending. Seriously, I remember being so furious at the ending as a child that I told my mom we should ask for our money back ... I guess I was a critic even then.

Keaton eventually took on the role of Jack Frost, who dies in a car crash and possesses his son's snowman to try and bond with him, but if the puppet looks a little more like Clooney, there's a good reason. According to Jim Henson's Creature Shop General Manager Matt J. Britton, who helped create the special effects for the film, the puppet was actually based on ole George!