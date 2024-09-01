This 2005 Thriller Is Michael Keaton's Worst Movie, According To Rotten Tomatoes

In Geoffrey Sax's 2005 thriller "White Noise," Michael Keaton plays an architect named Jonathan Rivers (not to be confused with rocker Johnny Rivers) who is living in connubial bliss with his second wife Anna (Chandra West). One night, Anna doesn't come home. She remains missing for five months. Jonathan is devastated, but holds out hope that she may still be alive. One day, he is contacted by a man named Raymond (Ian McNeice) who claims to have a clue as to Anna's whereabouts. Raymond has been watching static-tuned TVs and listening to garbled radio signals, and claims he can hear voices emerging through the hissing. Raymond is convinced that the voices are the voices of ghosts, able to communicate with the land of the living through electrical signals.

Jonathan doesn't believe Raymond at first, but soon falls under the spell of white noise monitoring. He finds that his monitoring is upsetting the denizens of the spirit world, and eerie, violent things begin happening to him. The story doesn't end well for anyone. A chyron reads: "Of the many thousands of documented EVP messages, approximately 1 in 12 have been overtly threatening in nature..."

"White Noise" is based on a real-world field of paranormal study called EVP or Electronic Voice Phenomenon. Some people believe that the dead can indeed communicate through TV and radio static, and there have been episodes of "Sightings," "The X-Files," and other paranormal-themed TV shows devoted explicitly to EVP. Whether or not one believes in EVP, it's definitely scary. Listening to a buzz or a hiss, and hearing an eerie human whisper randomly emerge, is enough to give anyone nightmares.

"White Noise," however, didn't connect with critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, "White Noise" only has a 7% approval rating, the lowest of any Michael Keaton movie.