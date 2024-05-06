The Correct Order To Watch The Ring Franchise

Koji Suzuki's novel "Ring" was first published in 1991, and no one could have guessed that the simple, tech-based ghost story would spawn a decades-long, worldwide media franchise that incorporates multiple movies, crossovers, comics, audio dramas, and video games. If one does a deep dive into the entire "Ring" series, one will uncover a massively complicated mythos that repeatedly peels back layers of reality to reveal an onion-like media metafiction that Marshall McLuhan would be proud of.

The premise of "Ring" is wicked and fun, and would have been all the more terrifying in 1991 when VHS was still in vogue. In the book, an investigative reporter named Asakawa finds a cursed video cassette of a surreal, 20-minute short film. At the end of the video, a captain informs him that he has seven days to live. Asakawa takes the threat seriously, as several teenage girls who watched the video have already died. Asakawa investigates the source of the video and finds it is connected to a dead girl named Sadako, who might have created it via psychic projection (and yes, pyschic photography is a thing). The images of the video reveal what Sadako went through before she died, and it seems her plight was bleak. Now she haunts the world in VHS form.

Suzuki wrote five sequels to "Ring," and it was adapted into a series of successful comic books starting in 1996. Since 1995, there have been 14 feature films based on the book. There were two "Ring" TV shows in 1999 which served as "final chapters," although the most recent "Ring" film was released in 2022. DreamWorks famously remade "Ring" as "The Ring" in 2002, and that film spawned two English-language sequels and a short.

Let's trace the complex series.