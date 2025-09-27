This Forgotten Rage Virus Movie Came Before 28 Days Later (And Has A Sly Star Wars Connection)

When "Return of the Jedi," the third movie in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, was gearing up to start filming in the United States in late 1981, the local press in Yuma, Arizona began reporting that the next "Star Wars" was due to shoot in their area soon. According to an article on the Lucasfilm website, this caused co-producer Jim Bloom to go the extra mile in hiding the production from the press and public. While the film had a working title of "Revenge of the Jedi" (that would later be changed to "Return of the Jedi"), Bloom devised a code name for shooting, which was "Blue Harvest." Not only did the co-producer have hats and patches specially made for the crew to wear during shooting, they also came up with an official tagline intended to further throw the media off the scent: "Horror beyond imagination." Clearly, the hope was that the press wouldn't snoop around a set of an unknown horror movie. While the ruse mostly worked, the jig was given up at San Diego Comic-Con in 1982 by producer Howard Kazanjian after filming had finished.

While "Blue Harvest" has become a trivia question and in-the-know reference for "Star Wars" geeks ever since, Barwood did them one better just a couple years after the release of "Jedi" by sorta kinda actually making "Blue Harvest" a reality. This wasn't just a nerdy reference, either, as Barwood, along with co-writer (and director in his own right) Matthew Robbins, was pals with George Lucas from back during their film school days. Barwood has been a part of Lucas' creative circle ever since: he worked as an effects animator on Lucas' debut feature, "THX 1138," and co-wrote (along with Robbins) Steven Spielberg's debut theatrical film, "The Sugarland Express." Later, Barwood began working at Lucas' spinoff video game company, LucasArts, where he helped make successful games in the "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars" franchises.

Adding to all of this is the fact that Jim Bloom is one of the producers of "Warning Sign" alongside Barwood. So, using the name "Blue Harvest" for the secret government project within "Warning Sign" is as much an inside joke between friends as it is a geeky reference to "Star Wars." Indeed, Bloom and Barwood apparently did at one point consider calling the movie "Blue Harvest," which would've been one of the first (if not the first) instances of a fake movie becoming real, a la "Machete" and "Thanksgiving." Still, the fact that "Blue Harvest" is still a part of the movie itself is enough to say that, in a way, the fake horror movie eventually became a real film.