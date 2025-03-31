George Romero Almost Made A TV Spin-Off Of One Of His Most Famous Horror Films

This post contains spoilers for 1968's "Night of the Living Dead."

George A. Romero's second-best film, "Night of the Living Dead," takes place in a world that is already overrun by flesh-eating ghouls. These undead ghouls later emerged as the blueprint for zombie horror, their shambling gait and hunger for flesh defining what these fictional monsters look and act like. The zombie metaphor has since highlighted the idea of human survival in the face of a deadly contagion, but Romero's 1968 splatter film tackles this topic to startling effect. Romero focuses on a group of survivors cornered by these vicious creatures, where the true horror lies in the way these humans treat each other and react to such a world-ending threat. Instead of dwelling on the hordes of ghouls shuffling closer to claim their targets, Romero explores the violent identity politics that tear the survivors apart. Moreover, the film's shocking, disturbing ending recontextualizes the term "monstrous" in ways that feel both bleak and eye-opening.

"Night of the Living Dead" is just the start of Romero's "Dead" franchise, which dives into vignettes of the living dead epidemic and its impact on human civilization. For example, his "Dawn of the Dead" is a visceral, hard-hitting gore-fest with scathing consumerist critique, where humanity's impending death drive vehemently clashes with the urge to splurge, consume, and covet. Although the "Dead" franchise has lived on beyond the first six entries helmed by Romero, these original films have paved the path for zombie horror and the associated genre traditions we often take for granted.

Beyond these impactful genre-defining "Dead" movies, Romero also worked on an unproduced television spin-off titled "NOTLD: The Series," which unfortunately only exists in the form of a 27-page first draft penned by Romero himself. Let's learn more about this attempt at transporting the "Dead" franchise to the small screen, and why it did not come to pass.

