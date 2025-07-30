Steven Spielberg's Theatrical Debut Started A Career-Long Partnership With A Movie Legend

It's entirely possible that Spielberg was just plainly impressed with Williams' music, and it's only that which caused him to re-hire the composer to work on "Jaws" the year after "The Sugarland Express." Yet Williams' deft highlighting of Spielberg's images and storytelling in "Sugarland" might have impressed the director even more than the music by itself, and indeed it was this collaborative rapport between the two that helped the music for "Jaws" become the icon that it still is today. Legend has it that Spielberg had to keep himself from laughing when Williams initially pitched the filmmaker on the two-note motif that Williams had devised for the shark. Yet Spielberg, likely due to the duo's working relationship on "Sugarland," trusted the maestro, and the rest was cinematic history.

It says a lot about Spielberg and Williams' partnership that the collaboration has lasted as long as it has, carrying on through both fair and foul weather. Spielberg is as loyal as any filmmaker in Hollywood, as he tends to work with people as often as is allowed (given scheduling) or appropriate (given a role). Yet Williams has only missed out on just five Spielberg movies ever since their first collaboration on "The Sugarland Express": "Twilight Zone: The Movie" which was scored by Jerry Goldsmith, "The Color Purple" with Quincy Jones, "Bridge of Spies" with Thomas Newman, "Ready Player One" with Alan Silvestri," and "West Side Story," which of course used a score already written for the stage musical by Leonard Bernstein. That means the remaining 29 movies that Spielberg has directed feature Williams' compositions, which is still a staggering record for any director/composer duo in history.

Of course, all good things must come to an end, and it's still unclear as of this writing whether Spielberg's next film (which is still untitled but is due for release in June of 2026) will feature a Williams score or not. Whatever happens, the fact that Spielberg and Williams have made many movies separately before and might do so again doesn't detract from how important their collaboration has been to cinema. Come what may, the two artists' names will forever be linked, so much so that when you think of just about any given image or moment from a Spielberg film, it'll be Williams' music that you'll hear in your mind.