Steven Spielberg Clashed With John Williams While Creating Their Most Emotional Score

30 years ago, "Schindler's List" earned Steven Spielberg his first Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director. It was a long-delayed coronation, one that was contingent on the director putting away childish things and making a serious movie for grown-ups (which he'd already done three times before with "The Sugarland Express," "The Color Purple," and "Empire of the Sun," but whatever). Spielberg was obviously deserving, but these should've been Oscars number five and six after "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (all-timers that lost to, respectively, the "Chariots of Fire" and "Reds" one-two in 1981 and Richard Attenborough's epic biopic "Gandhi" in 1982).

Though the Academy never showed Spielberg the love for his escapist classics, John Williams certainly made out well. He won Best Original Score for "Jaws" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" before taking home his fifth overall Oscar for "Schindler's List" — which was as daunting of a challenge for Williams as it was for Spielberg (who credits the film with restoring his faith in filmmaking). Williams's music had always been an integral component of Spielberg's movies, but he'd never composed anything this somber for the director. In fact, when Spielberg showed him an early cut of "Schindler's List," Williams wasn't sure he could pull it off.

Of course, Williams, to the surprise of no one, delivered a masterpiece of film scoring. He captured not just the grief and despair of the Holocaust, but, when appropriate, the stunning resilience of the Jewish people in the face of unthinkable atrocities. Note for note, it is absolute perfection. But getting there stirred up a bit of creative conflict between Spielberg and Williams.