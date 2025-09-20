V/H/S/Halloween Review: The Funniest (And Darkest) Entry Yet [Fantastic Fest]

Horror anthologies have been a staple of horror for a long, long time. On television, we can go back to stuff like "The Twilight Zone," which remains a touchstone of the genre to this day. On the big screen, we've had stuff like "Creepshow" and the cult classic "Trick 'r Treat." But the modern era of the genre has largely been defined by the "V/H/S/" franchise, dating back to the original found footage entry that started it all in 2012. Now, the series is back with "V/H/S/Halloweeen," which I'm pleased to say is another winner. It's also, by a wide margin, the funniest movie in the enterprise to date.

Make no mistake though, the folks at Shudder didn't just deliver a laugh riot of a horror anthology. They remembered the horror part as well, as this collection of deadly videos themed around All Hallow's Eve also features perhaps the single darkest individual segment any of these movies has ever produced. It all adds up to a remarkably satisfying, raucously good time, with even the weakest segment of the bunch ranking as at least 'good.' That's rarely the case when it comes to horror anthologies, which makes "V/H/S/ Halloween" stand out from the jump.

I'm not necessarily saying that this entry contains the best "V/H/S" segments ever. It remains damn near impossible to top "Safe Haven" from "V/H/S/2." But what makes a horror anthology great, in theory, is that they offer up different flavors for different viewers. Given that this particular anthology brand has been running for more than a decade with this being the eighth collection overall, taken as a whole, this feels like a new flavor. A welcome flavor, with various flavors contained within the overarching dish. In that way, it undeniably succeeds.