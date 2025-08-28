The V/H/S Halloween Trailer Has Something The Horror Franchise Has Needed For A Long Time

When the "V/H/S" horror anthology franchise kicked off in 2012, we had not yet entered the streaming wars that would irreversibly change the landscape of how audiences consume media, nor were we trapped in the cycle of "newstalgia" that currently plagues every major film release regardless of genre. Horror, arguably more than any other genre, is the most overt in its willingness to explore, reinvent, and pay homage to the films that came before, constantly finding ways to make the old feel fresh and new again. The first "V/H/S" film did that by borrowing the aesthetics of a time gone by, and injecting them with the storytelling sensibilities of a new generation.

In the years that followed, the "V/H/S" series has considerably expanded its scope. I firmly believe that there has never been a "bad" batch in the entire franchise, even if I have my personal favorite segments *cough* "Safe Haven" *cough* and collections. The last film to be released on VHS, David Cronenberg's "A History of Violence," was printed in 2006, meaning we're now creeping up on the last vestige of VHS being classified as "vintage." How does a franchise built around an obsolete medium find a way to maintain relevance and exist beyond a fun gimmick? You look inward, and you have fun subverting the comfort and nostalgia innately attached to those clunky boxes of polypropylene and magnetic tape.

"V/H/S/Halloween" is a collection of Halloween-themed short films from some of the most fascinating established and up-and-coming voices in horror. The joy found in Jack-o'-lanterns, trick-or-treating, costume parties, neighborhood haunted houses, cheap masks, homemade costumes, and the entitlement of "one good scare" is being flipped on its head. This is the first "V/H/S" entry in a long while that truly feels like an event, and it's long overdue for one of horror's most consistent franchises.