All 7 V/H/S Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

Any horror franchise that sticks around for more than a handful of entries becomes an institution by default. And few long-running horror franchises have provided genre fans with such a rollercoaster as "V/H/S," perhaps because each movie in the series feels like an unpredictable theme park ride in its own sick, twisted, ambitious way.

The first "V/H/S" film, released in 2012, laid out the endlessly adaptable format: a horror anthology consisting of "found footage" shorts, each of them directed by a different filmmaker, with only a thin (if that) thread connecting them all. Really, each "V/H/S" segment is an excuse for a director to cut loose, to run wild, and to tell a brisk, violent, sometimes funny and sometimes disturbing tale of terror. The only real rule is that it has to be found footage, but even that is malleable. Stories in the series are told from camcorders, GoPros, security cameras, smartphones, and so much more. The lack of rules, and the length of leash given to the filmmakers, means that each movie (even the weaker ones) have absurd highs are that worth experiencing.

With the series currently numbering seven entries (the sci-fi horror-themed entry "V/H/S/Beyond" is now streaming on Shudder), the /Film team put their heads together to rank this sometimes inconsistent but always entertaining film series from worst to best. And that was a tough thing to figure out, because yes, even the worst "V/H/S" movie has at least one killer segment that makes you wonder "Wait, should this one be one spot higher on the list?"

