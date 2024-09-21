V/H/S/Beyond Review: An Out Of This World Horror Anthology [Fantastic Fest]

When the franchise returned after a seven-year absence with "V/H/S/94" in 2021, it did so with a brand new hook. What if the series focused on specific years to capture a very specific vibe? It worked like gangbusters and made up for the perceived sins of "V/H/S: Viral," which is widely regarded as the worst of the series. That "let's make horror shorts themed around a certain year" gimmick has served us well. We've gotten some truly outstanding segments as a result.

That having been said, the format is a little restrictive. What's more, there are only so many distinctive enough years in the era of V/H/S to make that work. At some point, the gimmick is going to run out of juice. That's where "Beyond" excels. Not only does it offer an extremely clear hook of "make it sci-fi," but it also doesn't restrict the filmmakers to any specific time frame. The writers and directors don't have to stick to 1985, for example. Want to make a monster segment set in modern times utilizing police body cam footage? You got it! Want to do something else in the '90s investigating strange lights in the desert sky? No problem!

All of the filmmakers here make great use of this new schtick. It offers a big sandbox to play in, and boy do they play in it. From slow-burn pure found footage plays to utterly bizarre body horror, this anthology has it all. Yes, there are aliens afoot, as that's kind of inherent in the whole "science fiction meets horror" avenue. But there is more on offer here as well. Several of the teams weren't afraid to go off the beaten path away from the obvious. As a result, there's something here for everyone and the average of all the segments is quite high. There's no stinker in the bunch.