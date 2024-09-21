V/H/S/Beyond Review: An Out Of This World Horror Anthology [Fantastic Fest]
It's incredibly hard to keep a franchise fresh when it's been around for more than a decade headed into its seventh installment. But a couple of missteps aside, the "V/H/S" franchise has done a remarkable job of keeping things fresh over the years. I'm pleased as punch to report that "V/H/S/Beyond" isn't just taking the ball and running with it — it may well have set a new high bar for the series.
The seventh installment overall and the follow-up to last year's "V/H/S/85," this new entry takes things "Beyond" by giving every one of the six segments a sci-fi hook. Marrying sci-fi and horror has often yielded very satisfying results. Some of the all-time greats in the genre, such as John Carpenter's "The Thing" or Ridley Scott's "Alien," look to the horrors of science fiction to bring us something thrilling. Similarly, all of the filmmakers involved here wandered through very different corners of the science fiction sphere to deliver viewers something horrific, weird, and/or a bloody good time.
While it may sound like a bold statement, this is very arguably the strongest overall collection of tales in "V/H/S" history. Defenders of "V/H/S/2" and "V/H/S/94" will either roll their eyes at what could easily be a hyperbolic statement from a guy walking out of a world premiere at a film festival aimed squarely at genre lovers. I'm here to tell you that the festival goggles are off. My mind is clear. This movie delivers the goods.
V/H/S goes full sci-fi with delightful results
When the franchise returned after a seven-year absence with "V/H/S/94" in 2021, it did so with a brand new hook. What if the series focused on specific years to capture a very specific vibe? It worked like gangbusters and made up for the perceived sins of "V/H/S: Viral," which is widely regarded as the worst of the series. That "let's make horror shorts themed around a certain year" gimmick has served us well. We've gotten some truly outstanding segments as a result.
That having been said, the format is a little restrictive. What's more, there are only so many distinctive enough years in the era of V/H/S to make that work. At some point, the gimmick is going to run out of juice. That's where "Beyond" excels. Not only does it offer an extremely clear hook of "make it sci-fi," but it also doesn't restrict the filmmakers to any specific time frame. The writers and directors don't have to stick to 1985, for example. Want to make a monster segment set in modern times utilizing police body cam footage? You got it! Want to do something else in the '90s investigating strange lights in the desert sky? No problem!
All of the filmmakers here make great use of this new schtick. It offers a big sandbox to play in, and boy do they play in it. From slow-burn pure found footage plays to utterly bizarre body horror, this anthology has it all. Yes, there are aliens afoot, as that's kind of inherent in the whole "science fiction meets horror" avenue. But there is more on offer here as well. Several of the teams weren't afraid to go off the beaten path away from the obvious. As a result, there's something here for everyone and the average of all the segments is quite high. There's no stinker in the bunch.
Another brilliant reinvention for the V/H/S franchise
Naturally, everyone is going to emerge with a personal favorite here. My least favorite segment is probably going to wow other viewers. That's just the nature of the beast. The larger point here I'd that there are no obvious stinkers, regardless of one's personal ranking. It's one of the most consistent anthologies I've ever encountered, personally.
At times, the "V/H/S/" films have shown clear signs of their low-budget trappings. What's most impressive about "Beyond" is the staggering production value, particularly in the "Stork" segment, which was directed by Jordan Downey, and which he wrote alongside Kevin Stewart. Everyone is working with a level of confidence and skill, which makes the whole thing feel more mature. Some of the visual effects are truly astounding. Yes, at times one has to set aside the "How did anyone find this particular footage, exactly?" Or "Why would someone keep filming this?" But that's a small price to pay for the delights contained within.
I won't single out every filmmaking team here, but my personal highlights would go to Christian Long and Justin Long for their audacious "Fur Babies," which is likely to delight fans of Kevin Smith's "Tusk." It's also great to see "Hush" and "Midnight Mass" star Kate Siegel make her directorial debut with "Stowaway," which was written by her husband and modern horror master Mike Flanagan. It's a murderer's row of established and emerging talent, just as it should be.
Pound for pound, segment for segment, death for death, this is everything we could possibly want from a horror anthology. This series could easily be at risk of running out of gas right now. Instead, we're staring down the barrel of a brave, new future. Keep 'em coming, Shudder.
/Film Rating: 9 out of 10
"V/H/S/Beyond" hits Shudder on October 4, 2024.