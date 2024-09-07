The Correct Order To Watch The V/H/S Horror Movies

The first "V/H/S" movie was released in 2012, which was actually four full years before the last manufacturers of VCRs, Funai Electric, finally halted production on the medium.

VHS was, for those of a certain age, a seminal and ubiquitous technology. Prior to VHS, the only way to see certain cinematic classics was either to go to a repertory theater (which used to be far more common) and see it on the big screen (requiring a well-curated arthouse in your town) or to wait for something to broadcast on network TV (which was often edited for content or time). With the advent of VHS, movies were on-demand for the first time. One could rent their movies from a local video store and watch them at their leisure. For a whole generation, this was the best way to see classic movies for the first time, and the technology, for however much it may be derided for its low quality, was vital and kept cinema alive.

After the technology became moribund, however (replaced by DVDs, then Blu-rays, then streaming), VHS began to develop dust and cobwebs. In horror movies, VHS cassettes became weird, haunted objects, containing the magnetic memories of a previous decade. In 2012, when the first "V/H/S" movie came out, the technology was almost mythical ... and terrifying. What if you ... found footage? What if there was a snuff film, or worse, a ghost on it? VHS became spooky.

The "V/H/S" movies are all anthology films, with the conceit that the viewers are watching homemade, found-footage shorts on old VHS cassettes left behind in suspicious rooms. To date, there have been seven "V/H/S" movies from 2012 to 2024, and two of the shorts in the series have been expanded into their own stand-alone features. There was also an anthology Snapchat series in 2018. Below, then, is a hand list of all nine of the "V/H/S" movies and shows to date.