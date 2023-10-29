Is Kevin Smith's Tusk 2 Still Happening? Or Are We Done With Justin Long As A Human Walrus?

"Tusk" was a theatrical experience that I will never forget. The trailer did not give much away, and it was difficult to tell whether Kevin Smith was aiming for parody or serious horror. Was this really about someone being held captive by a seaman with an affinity for walruses? The idea for "Tusk" began with a SModcast episode where Smith and his friend/producer Scott Mosier poked fun at a classified advertisement made by a homeowner who offered free lodging to someone if they dressed as a walrus for two hours a day. The strange, real-life story inspired a brainstorming session about how they might bring the story to life on film.

"I could have easily just been like, 'Oh, that was a stupid stoner idea that I won't follow through on,' but, I don't know, there seemed to be a lot of nobility in taking a stoner idea all the way through to fruition," Smith told The Hollywood Reporter, before polling his Twitter followers to tweet #WalrusYes or #WalrusNo on whether he should actually make the movie.

What resulted was one of the most uncomfortable film viewings ever, especially the big reveal that literally brings "I Am the Walrus" to life for Justin Long's cocky podcaster. "Tusk" strikes a strange tone between irreverent humor and pure body horror. There's something very visceral about its story of a man-turned-animal. Smith spins a stomach-churning and profoundly sad yarn that is difficult to shake off — even if the situation defies all conventional logic and borders on the hilariously absurd.

Although considered a box office bomb and critical failure, "Tusk" has developed a cult following and there have been rumblings of another #WalrusYes.