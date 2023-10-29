Is Kevin Smith's Tusk 2 Still Happening? Or Are We Done With Justin Long As A Human Walrus?
"Tusk" was a theatrical experience that I will never forget. The trailer did not give much away, and it was difficult to tell whether Kevin Smith was aiming for parody or serious horror. Was this really about someone being held captive by a seaman with an affinity for walruses? The idea for "Tusk" began with a SModcast episode where Smith and his friend/producer Scott Mosier poked fun at a classified advertisement made by a homeowner who offered free lodging to someone if they dressed as a walrus for two hours a day. The strange, real-life story inspired a brainstorming session about how they might bring the story to life on film.
"I could have easily just been like, 'Oh, that was a stupid stoner idea that I won't follow through on,' but, I don't know, there seemed to be a lot of nobility in taking a stoner idea all the way through to fruition," Smith told The Hollywood Reporter, before polling his Twitter followers to tweet #WalrusYes or #WalrusNo on whether he should actually make the movie.
What resulted was one of the most uncomfortable film viewings ever, especially the big reveal that literally brings "I Am the Walrus" to life for Justin Long's cocky podcaster. "Tusk" strikes a strange tone between irreverent humor and pure body horror. There's something very visceral about its story of a man-turned-animal. Smith spins a stomach-churning and profoundly sad yarn that is difficult to shake off — even if the situation defies all conventional logic and borders on the hilariously absurd.
Although considered a box office bomb and critical failure, "Tusk" has developed a cult following and there have been rumblings of another #WalrusYes.
Why hasn't Tusk 2 happened yet?
"Tusk 2" does not appear to be in development on Kevin Smith's IMDb page because he's already busy with "Moose Jaws," "Twilight of the Mallrats," and "The 4:30 Movie" in pre-production. On the September 1, 2022 episode of his podcast Fatman Beyond, Smith says he planned to release the "Tusk" sequel, which he would call "Tusk$" in honor of James Cameron's pitch for "Aliens," in 2024 for the 10th anniversary. But 2024 is just around the corner. While it's certainly possible to turn around "Tusk 2" within a short timeframe — the original was only shot in 15 days — there's nothing recently reported to indicate that the project has gotten off the ground just yet.
Between now and 2014, Kevin Smith has been busy continuing his True North trilogy (Canadian films with a horror-comedy bent) with "Yoga Hosers," starring Harley Quinn Smith and Lily-Rose Depp as the unenthused convenience store girls, and working on the revival of his iconic characters in "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" and the release of "Clerks III" with roadshow screenings. Between juggling all these projects alongside his podcasts, it's easy to see why there hasn't been much development on the "Tusk 2" idea in the past nine years. We have not heard of any further plans for making the film since 2022.
What has the cast said about Tusk 2?
In August 2022 after a screening of "Barbarian," Justin Long exclusively told /Film that Kevin Smith was prepping for a "Tusk" sequel:
"You'll be happy to hear, Kevin [Smith] just announ– I mean, I guess they're talking about it. They're doing 'Tusk 2,' I think. He texted us all the other day, Haley [Joel Osment] and Genesis [Rodriguez], and he told us that he wanted to do it, and I thought it was a joke. And then I realized he was being serious."
Haley Joel Osment and Genesis Rodriguez, who play Long's character Wallace's podcast partner and girlfriend, have yet to confirm these texts from Kevin Smith or comment on the sequel. Sadly, Michael Parks, who played the dastardly seaman Howard Howe, passed away on May 9, 2017, so he and his character will not have any involvement with "Tusk 2." As of now, Justin Long is the only cast member to confirm the development of the "Tusk" sequel, leaving us to continue speculating about its possible realization.
What could happen in Tusk 2?
On his Fatman Beyond podcast episode from September 1, 2022, Kevin Smith shared his plans to turn Wallace from victim to villain in the sequel:
"It's like Harvey Dent in 'The Dark Knight Returns,' but he'll only ever see himself one way, and he becomes the Howard Howe. Justin Long becomes the crazy guy trying to turn people into something else, kind of chimera-things, half-human, half-whatever. Last time it was walrus, this time we'll see."
Kevin Smith revealed that the terrifying final scene of "Tusk," where Wallace is still trapped in the walrus suit and lives in an abandoned zoo, was intentionally left open-ended. "I always knew as we were making the movie I was just like, 'I'll totally do this again,'" he said. His idea was that Wallace would eventually be removed from the walrus enclosure but never psychologically recover, his humanity too far gone. Given the passing of Michael Parks, it makes sense for Wallace to assume the central role, especially as the antagonist.
But maybe we shouldn't be asking how Kevin Smith could make "Tusk 2," but whether or not he should. The walrus transformation was frightening enough, and I shudder to think what other body manipulations he could come up with.
Who will the stars of Tusk 2 be?
From Justin Long's excitement in his exclusive /Film interview, it seems highly likely that he will reprise his role as Wallace in the "Tusk" sequel. While there hasn't been official confirmation, Haley Joel Osment and Genesis Rodriguez will likely also return. Hopefully, Harley Quinn Smith and Lily-Rose Depp will also make another silly appearance as the perpetually bored teenagers. Their characters are probably still working as clerks in the same store. It's doubtful that Johnny Depp will be asked to return as the eccentric policeman Guy LaPointe.
What's particularly exciting about Kevin Smith's plans for "Tusk 2" is the potential expansion of the cast, since there might be multiple sets of victims. The film won't just be another two-hander. Broadening the story to include even more deranged creations opens the door to a more diverse cast, whether it be other Kevin Smith movie alumni or introducing new talents. By the time 2024 rolls around, maybe "Tusk 2" will be closer to release, and we'll see just how twisted this story can get.