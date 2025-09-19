A New HBO Crime Series Has Stephen King's Stamp Of Approval

HBO has long been a destination for great TV. In many ways, the cable network helped usher in the golden age of television with "The Sopranos." Even in today's very crowded, streaming-dominated landscape, that largely holds true. Case in point: The network's latest crime series, "Task," has not only been met with a great deal of acclaim, but it has even captured the attention of prolific writer Stephen King.

King is one of the most celebrated authors to ever do it, writing everything from "It" to "Under the Dome." His works have also inspired dozens of movie and TV adaptations over the years, with both "The Life of Chuck" and "The Long Walk" arriving on the big screen just this year. King himself is also a big movie and TV fan, frequently highlighting what he's been watching on social media. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), King shared his brief review of "Task," which hails from "Mare of Easttown" creator Brad Ingelsby. Here's what King had to say about it:

"TASK (HBO): It's a crime story; it's nailbiting suspense. You'll care about the lawmen (led by Mark Ruffalo) and the criminals. Most of all, you'll care about the kidnapped little boy."

The series is set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia and centers on FBI agent Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo), who heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man, Robbie Prendergrast (Tom Pelphrey). The show also stars "House of the Dragon" alum Fabien Frankel, as well as "CODA" actor Emilia Jones.