Why Anthony From HBO's Task Looks So Familiar

Sometimes all a good crime thriller needs is a detective with something to prove, and that feels like it might be the case with Frankel's Anthony. Between clean-conscious Aleah (Thuso Mbedu) and the seemingly volatile and distracted Lizzie (Alison Oliver), Anthony seems a little more switched on with the job at hand and keen to communicate with his new boss. He also thankfully seems a bit more lighthearted than Ser Criston Cole, who is often crippled with guilt and duty.

Of course, this is all after only spending a matter of minutes with Frankel's character in "Task," but this could still be a great change for the "House of the Dragon" star. He might actually have audiences backing him this time around! When speaking to Esquire about Anthony, Frankel showed his immense enthusiasm in getting into deep into the agent's background, which in turn led him to fall in love with the show's setting. "I play a young detective with the most Philly slang out of everyone, because I'm from South Philly. I talk about Angelo's broccoli rabe. I'm doing a Wawa run every day. I mean, I'm right in the thick of all the Philly references."

We'll have to keep watching to see how well he's done his research and, more importantly, how "Task" will measure up against other HBO miniseries.

The first episode of "Task" is now available on HBO Max, with new episodes dropping every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.