The Cult Vampire Movie Flop Taking Over Tubi's Top Charts

In the endless discourse cycles surrounding the blessings and curses brought on by the Streaming Wars, there's one positive that absolutely no one seems to be upset about — new audiences are constantly discovering movies they might not have ever otherwise stumbled upon. This has allowed films that weren't box office juggernauts to find and develop a cult following, and even allow forgotten flops to find the viewers they were always meant to appease. The accessibility of streaming has helped breathe new life into countless titles, and there's now a new pathway for determining success: trending on a streaming platform's Top 10 list.

For instance, the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel, Tubi, is proving its audience base is on the right side of history by tuning in for the notorious flop, "Queen of the Damned." A time capsule of the new millennium of the highest order, the cinematic adaptation of Anne Rice's third installment of her "Vampire Chronicles" series thrust the series into a world of goth clubs, blue-wash lighting, and cast the Princess of R&B, Aaliyah, as the Great Mother vampire, Akasha. Critics hated it, audiences hated it, and Rice once said the movie had "mutilated" her book, but time has been kind to the maligned flick now that people aren't being such snobs about it.

Is "Queen of the Damned" a "good" movie? By all understandable metrics ... no, it is not. The plot is loose, Stuart Townsend's version of the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt has a singing voice that sounds like Jonathan Davis from Korn (because Davis actually provided the vocals), and Anne Rice's whopper of a 480-page novel is condensed to an hour and 45 minutes. However, a movie being "good" should have no bearing on whether or not you enjoy it, and it's clear that Tubi's trending list is lighting up for exactly that reason.