Blumhouse's 2024 AI Horror Movie Flop Becomes A Hit On Netflix

Netflix has often been a venue for theatrical flops to find new life, and it's currently providing that service for a 2024 horror film you likely missed. "Afraid" was Blumhouse's third of five horror movies this year, following "Night Swim" and "Imaginary" and preceding "Speak No Evil" and "House of Spoils." There are more duds than hits in that batch, making 2024 a rough year for Blumhouse. "Afraid" (stylized occasionally as "AfrAId") currently holding an abysmal 22% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. At 55%, the audience score is much better, but still not great.

But hey, sometimes when you're scrolling Netflix late at night, all you want is a ridiculous, silly horror flick to throw on and pass the time with. At the time of this writing, "Afraid" is residing in the number seven spot in Netflix's daily Top 10 movies for the United States (via FlixPatrol). That means it's only currently ranking behind the original Lindsay Lohan Netflix holiday rom-com "Our Little Secret" and a few older films, including Michael May's "Transformers." Given that "Afraid" came and went without much fanfare earlier this year, that's a pretty decent showing.

Perhaps the passage of time has simply made us all a bit more curious about stories where unbound tech corps and free-range artificial intelligence with no legal fencing in place lead to tragic, even nightmarish consequences. But while "Afraid" might be worth the watch for fans of the Blumhouse style, it will likely fall short for anyone seeking real commentary on the modern AI landscape.