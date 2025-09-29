One of the most enduring video game series of all time is "Mortal Kombat," which launched in 1992 and continues to redefine itself with new games and adaptations. Starting out as an arcade fighting game, "Mortal Kombat" has since grown into a full-blown multimedia franchise, including movies. Compared to many of its contemporaries, the games have inspired several of the best video game movies of all time as a testament to the richness of its lore. Initially notorious for its graphic violence, "Mortal Kombat" has become a staple in the industry and fighting game scene.

But beyond the infamous fatality finishers, one of the foundational appeals to "Mortal Kombat" is its extensive roster of playable characters. From classic martial artists and mythical monsters to cyborgs and gunslingers, these figures helped make "Mortal Kombat" a box office hit and gaming phenomenon. We're going to highlight the handful of fighters that have made the franchise truly memorable, defining the series into the classic it has become. Here are the 10 best "Mortal Kombat" characters of all time, ranked.