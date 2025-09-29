10 Best Mortal Kombat Characters Of All Time, Ranked
One of the most enduring video game series of all time is "Mortal Kombat," which launched in 1992 and continues to redefine itself with new games and adaptations. Starting out as an arcade fighting game, "Mortal Kombat" has since grown into a full-blown multimedia franchise, including movies. Compared to many of its contemporaries, the games have inspired several of the best video game movies of all time as a testament to the richness of its lore. Initially notorious for its graphic violence, "Mortal Kombat" has become a staple in the industry and fighting game scene.
But beyond the infamous fatality finishers, one of the foundational appeals to "Mortal Kombat" is its extensive roster of playable characters. From classic martial artists and mythical monsters to cyborgs and gunslingers, these figures helped make "Mortal Kombat" a box office hit and gaming phenomenon. We're going to highlight the handful of fighters that have made the franchise truly memorable, defining the series into the classic it has become. Here are the 10 best "Mortal Kombat" characters of all time, ranked.
10. Reptile
Something modern gamers may forget or fail to appreciate is that the original "Mortal Kombat" games were loaded with secrets for intrepid players to discover. The biggest secret from the original 1992 game was the existence of a third green-clad ninja, Reptile, who fought players at the bottom of the lethal pit. By 1993's "Mortal Kombat II," Reptile was given his own unique special moves and fatalities, which distinguished him from the other ninjas beyond the color palette change. Subsequent games played up Reptile's namesake nature, giving him a more appropriately reptilian physical features and additional special moves.
Reptile makes this list because of the sense of mystery that surrounded his initial appearance and him kickstarting the "Mortal Kombat" legacy of exciting secrets. While "Mortal Kombat's" creators couldn't believe anyone would make it a movie, this was not only proved wrong, but Reptile has been a cinematic constant ever since. Reptile made it into both the 1995 and 2021 "Mortal Kombat" movies and featured in prominent fight scenes in each. An emerald ninja of mystery, Reptile inspired countless urban legends about "Mortal Kombat" as the rumor that was actually proven true.
9. Kung Lao
Among the biggest fan-favorite characters in "Mortal Kombat" are its Shaolin monks, specifically the master martial artists Liu Kang and Kung Lao. The latter was introduced in 1993's "Mortal Kombat II," sporting a wide-brimmed bladed hat inspired by one of the greatest James Bond villains, Oddjob from "Goldfinger." Since then, Kung Lao has become a staple in subsequent games, including 2005's underrated "Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks" as one of the spin-off's protagonists. Absent from the '90s movies, Kung Lao appears in the franchise's animated movies, the series "Mortal Kombat: Legacy," and the reboot live-action movies, played by Max Huang in the latter.
Kung Lao offers an effective complement to the unflappably noble Liu Kang, with Kung Lao the prouder and more acerbic of the two monks. Whereas Liu Kang is selfless and serene, Kung Lao brings plenty of smug swagger with the occasional wisecrack at his opponents' expense. This doesn't make Kung Lao any less lethal, of course, with his lightning-fast punches and sharp reminder that his hat isn't just for show. A refreshing change of pace from what is typically expected of a Shaolin monk, Kung Lao expands the franchise's classic martial arts tropes with a knowing smirk.
8. Noob Saibot
The original Sub-Zero was a merciless ninja named Bi-Han who formed a longstanding feud with Scorpion and was eventually killed by his fiery rival. Resurrected through dark magic off-screen by Quan Chi and Shao Kahn as an undead wraith, now with a shadowy ninja outfit, Bi-Han took on the name Noob Saibot. Debuting as a secret, non-playable character in "Mortal Kombat II," Noob Saibot brings a horror element to the ninjas in the franchise with his spectral nature and exceedingly gory fatalities. In a clever behind-the-scenes nod, Noob Saibot is the combined last names of "Mortal Kombat" creators Ed Boon and John Tobias spelled backwards.
While various adaptations and retooling of the franchise and its narrative have tweaked Noob Saibot's backstory, his broader character remains intact. At his core, Noob Saibot is the supernaturally twisted Bi-Han, now a vengeful undead ninja eager to kill anyone in his way as brutally as possible. Joe Taslim plays both Bi-Han and Noob Saibot in the rebooted movies beginning in 2021, with his character's sadistic nature displayed in the first seven minutes of "Mortal Kombat." Death incarnate, Noob Saibot is all the dark and vicious elements that "Mortal Kombat" is known for in a single package.
7. Shang Tsung
While Goro may have had gamers pouring quarters into the original "Mortal Kombat," the 1991 game's final boss was the shape-shifting Shang Tsung. Despite his defeat at the end of the game and the introduction of more formidable enemies like Shao Kahn, there was an undeniable appeal to Shang Tsung's brand of villainy. After the first game, Shang Tsung not only became playable in the sequels, but became something of a manipulative wild card. No less evil and conniving, the sorcerer was ready to backstab and outsmart anyone in his way, often plotting from the shadows.
Shang Tsung is the most well-developed "Mortal Kombat" villain, given a more nuanced arc and outlook than his overpowered peers, along with a memorably sinister personality. Boosted by his shape-shifting abilities, Shang Tsung always keeps his opponents guessing, usually while taunting them over his presumed superiority. Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa played Shang Tsung in the 1995 movie, giving the best performance in the film, reveling in the character's villainy and providing the movie with its most quotable lines. The sort of self-assured sneering bad guy that fans can't help but love, Shang Tsung is far and away the best antagonist "Mortal Kombat" has ever had.
6. Mileena
Whereas Shang Tsung is a deliciously wicked antagonist who eschews any consideration of redemption, Mileena has been repositioned as one of the franchise's most tragic figures. Mileena was originally a clone of Edenian princess Kitana created by Shang Tsung, with the sorcerer adding DNA from Outworld's monstrous Takatan species. This gave Mileena a bloodthirsty nature and garishly lethal mouth full of fangs, while the clone preferred using sai as her primary weapon. In much of her classic history, Mileena was depicted as a violent enemy, viciously tearing through anyone who opposed her.
However, 2023's "Mortal Kombat 1" gave Mileena a much richer and more complex backstory and arc compared to the game series' other timelines. In this reboot, Mileena is reimagined as Kitana's older sister who is infected by a Tarkatan disease that transforms her into her monstrous form against her will. Of all the characters to get revised by "Mortal Kombat 1," Mileena's is the most effective, adding a humanity and conflict to her that never existed before. The more interesting half of the complicated dynamic between her and Kitana, Mileena always makes waves whenever she appears on-screen.
5. Liu Kang
Given Bruce Lee's immense impact on popularizing martial arts cinema worldwide, it feels like the biggest fighting games have their own Bruce Lee pastiche character. "Street Fighter" has Fei Long, "Tekken" has Marshall Law, and "Dead or Alive" has Jann Lee, while the closest "Mortal Kombat" gets is Liu Kang. But the difference with Liu Kang is that, though the clear similarities in fighting style and philosophy are visible, Liu never feels beholden to the Bruce Lee homage mold. In-universe, Liu is renowned as arguably the greatest fighter of the ensemble, canonically winning the tournament multiple times and ascending to become a god in "Mortal Kombat 11."
In essence, Liu Kang is the traditional martial artist archetype, with the fireballs and gravity-defying bicycle kicks helping him stay up to speed with his counterparts. Though Liu's noble nature and moral code could've made him a narratively boring character in lesser hands, he grows and evolves in interesting ways. To that point, Liu's firm morality puts him in conflict occasionally with his closest allies and complicates his burgeoning godhood and the choices he must make for the greater good. More than just a Bruce Lee analogue, Liu Kang is the noblest fighter in the morally murky world of "Mortal Kombat," making his perspective all the more fascinating.
4. Sonya Blade
Just as Chun-Li had for "Street Fighter II," it was Sonya Blade that kept the original "Mortal Kombat" from being a complete boys' club. A special forces soldier with a deep grudge for the wild criminal and fellow combatant Kano, Sonya pursues him as a participant in the first game's tournament. Later games in the series played up Sonya's military background, placing her as one of the major figures in Earthrealm's defense against Outworld and other threatening factions. Sonya eventually strikes up a romance with fellow fighter Johnny Cage, with the two raising their equally formidable daughter Cassie Cage.
Easily one of the best and strongest female "Mortal Kombat" characters, Sonya is a no-nonsense fighter that brings a pronounced discipline to the proceedings. Sonya figures prominently into virtually every adaptation of the franchise, in both live-action and animation, bringing the same hard-edged determination to the story. Several games in the series lack Sonya as a playable character and that omission always makes the roster feel fundamentally incomplete. A standout in the franchise, no matter the gender, Sonya Blade helps form the cornerstone appeal of "Mortal Kombat."
3. Johnny Cage
In a fantasy world full of ninjas, special forces commandos, cyborgs, and demigods, a Hollywood actor seems out of place when thrown into the mix. But therein lies exactly the inherent charm of Johnny Cage, positioning an action hero archetype in the middle of an otherworldly martial arts tournament. More than just bringing self-aware humor about the genre, Johnny, at least in his prime, is a showboating blowhard who can actually back up his boastful reputation. Later games in the series give Johnny a strong character arc, evolving him from a self-centered movie star to a committed warrior and family man.
2025's "Mortal Kombat II" provides its own twist, with Karl Urban's Johnny Cage an past-his-prime action star who finds new purpose joining the tournament. More than adding a new dimension to the character, it also positions Johnny as the movie's protagonist over forgotten major original character Cole Young (Lewis Tan). As with Sonya, whenever Johnny doesn't appear, be it as a playable character or in a movie, his absence is acutely felt. For all his bravado, Johnny Cage has a tremendous amount of heart, and that's something fans have appreciated for years.
2. Sub-Zero (Kuai Liang)
Introduced in "Mortal Kombat II," the character to hold the mantle of Sub-Zero the longest in the franchise is Kuai Liang, who inherited the title from his older brother Bi-Han. Possessing the power to generate and control ice, Kuai Liang vowed revenge on Scorpion, the ninja who canonically killed his brother in the first game. This also places Kuai Liang in charge of the Lin Kuei, the ninja clan formerly led by Bi-Han before his death. In the rebooted timeline starting with "Mortal Kombat 1," Kuai Liang is this reality's Scorpion while Bi-Han is restored as Sub-Zero before he is transformed into Noob Saibot once again.
The most effective depiction of Kuai Liang to date is in the video game timeline that began with the 2011 soft reboot. In this continuity, Kuai Liang's core vengeful outlook is initially maintained before he forms a begrudging respect and eventual friendship with Scorpion. For a franchise that revolves so much around violence and vengeance, the idea of Kuai Liang's Sub-Zero finally dropping his longstanding vendetta feels fresh and earned. And as the requisite ice ninja compared to Scorpion's fire ninja, Sub-Zero has always been a clear figurehead for the franchise.
1. Scorpion (Hanzo Hasashi)
Any "Mortal Kombat" fan probably guessed that Scorpion was going to appear somewhere on this list and, even more accurately, that it would be somewhere near the top. This distinction is rightly earned because Scorpion has more or less become the franchise's de facto mascot since its launch in 1992. What puts Scorpion above Sub-Zero is his signature "Get over here!" and "Come here!" shouts whenever he catches an opponent with his spear. These simple sentences have, along with "Finish him!," become the catchphrases for the wider franchises across all its multimedia depictions.
Though "Mortal Kombat" has plenty of revenge stories, Scorpion's stands out from the rest, with ninja warrior Hanzo Hasashi seeking to avenge his family after they're killed by Bi-Han. Hanzo's rage burns so deeply that he rises from Hell as the fiery Scorpion to achieve his vengeance from beyond the grave. That grudge mixes the classic martial arts action with supernatural elements that helps "Mortal Kombat" stand out from other fighting game franchises. Whenever Scorpion is sidelined, "Mortal Kombat" visibly suffers, be it a movie or game.
Instead, Scorpion always deserves to be front and center as the face of the franchise in its many iterations. Here's hoping the character gets plenty of screentime in "Mortal Kombat 2"!