Mortal Kombat Was A Box Office Hit That Doomed Video Game Movies For Decades

"They think it will be the biggest movie they've ever released." Those are the words of producer Larry Kasanoff speaking in early 1995 about "Mortal Kombat" to Electronic Gaming Monthly. "The studio feels that the MK movie will be a summer smash." At the time, the New Line Cinema adaptation of the wildly popular, controversial fighting game was shrouded in mystery and rumor. Kasanoff was trying to set the record straight; they didn't have a stinker on their hands — they had a hit. 30 years later, this is a prime example of how two things can be true at once.

New Line, dubbed "the house that Freddy built" thanks to the success of the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise, was indeed confident. They delayed the original release, shifting it to summer, and even gave then-untested director Paul W.S. Anderson a bigger budget for the special effects. The result? A cheesy avalanche of flying fists and special effects that have aged like milk in the hot sun. It was also a big hit movie, one that would set an unfortunate precedent for video game movies for decades to come.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at the original "Mortal Kombat" movie in honor of its 30th anniversary. We'll go over how it came to be, why it was a risky proposition, how Anderson weaseled his way into the job, what happened when it hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?