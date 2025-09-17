Why Cipher From Gen V Season 2 Looks So Familiar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spoilers for "Gen V" season 2, episodes 1-3 ahead.

There's a new dean at Godolkin University in "Gen V" season 2: Cipher (Hamish Linklater, no relation to director Richard Linklater). And like his predecessor Dean Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn), Cipher is shaping up to be this season's main antagonist.

Despite running a school for superheroes, Shetty was a normal human. In fact, she wanted to exterminate all supes after her husband and daughter were casualties of the flight Homelander (Antony Starr) brought down in the fourth episode of "The Boys." Cipher is the opposite, a supe who wants superheroes to reign over normal humans. We don't know what his powers are yet (a "cipher" does mean a secret code), but he's very interested in training the young supes at God U to be their most powerful selves. Shetty thought that humans needed to strike back against the supes, while Cipher thinks the supes need to be prepared for the humans to rise up against them; the supes don't have the numbers advantage, so they need to have the power. To that end, Cipher starts a special "seminar" class where the most powerful supe students have to fight for survival.

Linklater is putting in an unsurprisingly excellent performance as Cipher in the first three episodes of "Gen V" season 2 released thus far. There hasn't been a "Boys" villain this chilling since Homelander himself; Cipher's ruthlessness and detachment could probably make even Stan Edgar's (Giancarlo Esposito) icy blood stop running.

If you're familiar with Linklater, though, you'll know he had this in him. He's been acting since the 1990s, first in theater; he played Tom Sawyer in a 1996 production of "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn." (Linklater comes from a family of stage actors; his late mother Kristin was a theatre director and professor at Columbia University.) He then leveraged his success in theater to become a TV day player, securing a main role in the Julia Louis-Dreyfus sitcom "The New Adventures of Old Christine." Linklater also had a few small film roles earlier on in his career, including in the financial crisis satire "The Big Short," where he plays one of Mark Baum's (Steve Carrell) traders.

The project that made Linklater an actor to watch, though, was definitely Mike Flanagan's 2021 Stephen King-inspired horror mini-series, "Midnight Mass." He played Father Paul Hill, a wise but sinister priest who arrives on an island community with a curse he thinks is a miracle. Cipher, like Father Hill, is hiding something; he's the kind of villain who knows everyone else's secrets but keeps his close to his chest. In "Midnight Mass," Father Hill's voice always had compassion, even in his darkest moments. Any empathy or care is utterly absent from Cipher, however.