The Oscars Didn't Even Nominate The Most Inventive Cinematography Of 2024

When it comes to Oscar nominations, the Academy frequently gets it wrong. I'm not going to waste too much time regurgitating all the ways that awards voters have bungled things, because I think it's common knowledge at this point that more often than not, the Oscars aren't really about rewarding the most deserving art of the year. Instead, movies that land nominations (and wins) often do so thanks to heavy campaign work performed by studios and PR folks. Recency bias is also a huge issue — films that are shown to voters at the end of the year tend to get all the glory, while movies released earlier get overlooked. On top of that, anonymous voters will consistently confess that more often than not, they tend to vote for films their friends worked on rather than stuff that's actually deserving merit. With all that in mind, I try not to let Oscar snubs get me down.

"Nickel Boys," RaMell Ross' adaptation of Colson Whitehead's novel, is hands-down one of the best movies of 2024. And yet, I was fully prepared for the Academy to overlook it, primarily because it really seems like the folks at Amazon MGM Studios have done a poor job promoting the flick. So it was a pleasant surprise to see that the film landed itself a much-deserved Best Picture nomination when the nominees were announced (you can find the full list of nominations here). And yet, "Nickel Boys" was still subject to an egregious snub: it was ignored for a Best Cinematography nomination. Again, I try not to be too perturbed by Oscar snubs. But I have to ask: how the hell could this happen? If any movie from 2024 deserves a Best Cinematography nod, it's "Nickel Boys." What cinematographer Jomo Fray does on the film is nothing short of stunning, and the cinematography voting branch of the Academy should frankly be embarrassed to not give Fray a nomination.