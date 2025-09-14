Mark Hamill Forgot About His First Appearance In A Stephen King Movie

Mark Hamill is an actor who is not only talented, but remarkably versatile. While the performer broke out as Luke Skywalker in George Lucas' "Star Wars" in 1977, he soon proved that he wasn't only adept at playing wide-eyed, swashbuckling heroes. Hamill's acting career has included live-action TV, a variety of video game roles, and an intimidatingly large amount of voice work for animation.

Arguably the most fascinating era of his acting career was during the 1990s, when Hamill got to delve into roles that were nothing like Luke. In addition to playing the Joker on "Batman: The Animated Series" (an iconic role that had been given an unofficial test run in live action in the 1990 "The Flash" series), Hamill was appearing before the cameras in a number of horror films. He starred in a feature for Screaming Mad George and Steve Wang called "The Guyver," Tobe Hooper's short segment for John Carpenter's "Body Bags," and Carpenter's remake of "Village of the Damned."

Amidst all this, Hamill also appeared in a small cameo role in 1992's "Sleepwalkers," written by Stephen King and directed by Mick Garris. Even though Hamill was a late addition to the movie, his presence is a welcome one; he plays a police officer in an opening scene meant to help establish the murder methods of the titular cat-vampires.

Here in 2025, Hamill is one of the stars of no less than two King film adaptations. He played Albie Krantz in "The Life of Chuck," and this weekend he is the mysterious, ominous Major in "The Long Walk." While Hamill appearing in films from King's work seems like a homecoming of sorts, it's apparently news to Hamill that he was ever in "Sleepwalkers." When the part was brought up to Hamill during a recent interview, the actor admits he forgot about the whole thing, which says a lot about just how extensive and prolific his body of work really is.