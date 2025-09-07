Stephen King Had His Screenwriting Debut With This '80s Horror Movie

While "Creepshow" counts as King's first screenplay proper, it was not his first fully original work written for the screen. Two of the segments in the film — "Jordy Verrill" (originally titled "Weeds") and "The Crate" — were adapted from short stories the author had penned in the '70s. The next several King screenplays were adapted from other various short stories and novellas, with 1989's "Pet Sematary" being King's first adaptation of one of his full-length novels. Finally, in 1992, the first screenplay written by King expressly for the screen was made: "Sleepwalkers," directed by frequent King collaborator Mick Garris.

Despite these two milestones in King's career being exactly a decade apart, the films couldn't be more different, and that may help explain why "Sleepwalkers" became King's last fully original screenplay. Where "Creepshow" got a lot of mileage out of its bite-sized short story structure, King struggles with the full-length narrative of "Sleepwalkers" a bit. Ironically, the movie feels like an adaptation of a longer book, given how much mythology and backstory King seems to have worked out for the titular half-cat-half-human vampires that are hinted at during the film but never fully laid out. That said, the ambition of "Sleepwalkers" certainly doesn't hurt the movie, and Garris keeps proceedings at a tight 91 minutes, not letting King run away with the film's length. It's just likely that King, who clearly loves the lax restrictions on writing prose, didn't really warm to his experience with writing directly for the screen, choosing instead to focus on adapting his pre-existing work for some future filmed projects.

Although it would be nice to have some more fully original King movies out there, it's still great that we have "Creepshow" and "Sleepwalkers" as unique outliers in the King film canon. And who knows — in 2025 alone, we have "The Monkey," "The Life of Chuck," "The Long Walk," and "The Running Man," four stories and films that continue to prove King's longevity as well as his diversity. King on screen remains as vital and vibrant as ever, so perhaps the writer could be coaxed back to Hollywood to write a brand new story for the screen again. Who knows if or when that might happen, but if it ever did, it'd be a scream.