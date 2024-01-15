Mark Hamill Mistook George Lucas For Someone Else At His First Star Wars Audition

There's a billion bits of "Star Wars" trivia out there, but one of my favorites is actually from before a single foot of film ran through the camera. You have to remember that, though "Star Wars" is a multi-billion dollar IP now, the original film barely got made. George Lucas had success with "American Graffiti," but this was a script that nobody in Hollywood understood, even Alan Ladd Jr., the Fox exec who gave the film a greenlight.

Lucas's world-building impressed most people, but they just didn't understand the technobabble jargon in a genre that was predominantly either super serious like "2001" or extra campy like "Barbarella." "Star Wars" existed somewhere between the two and that threw everybody, from studio execs to the actors auditioning for the movie, for a loop.

This was also an era pre-internet, so when Hamill went in to his first meeting for the role of Luke Skywalker he had no idea what George Lucas looked like despite being a fan of his previous movies, and he walked out of it not even aware he met with the proposed director of this space movie, a story he told to Wired back when he was promoting "The Machine."

Why the confusion? Well, "Star Wars" happened to be holding these meetings at the same time as another movie was holding their auditions, so much of the cast read for both films. So, Hamill knew he talked to Brian De Palma, who was casting "Carrie" at the time, and just assumed the quiet guy next to him who didn't say a word the whole meeting was De Palma's assistant. That, of course, ended up being George Lucas.