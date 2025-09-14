Peacemaker Star Steve Agee Would Kill To Play This DC Character [Exclusive]

Actor Steve Agee has gotten to do some pretty incredible things as super-hacker John Economos on James Gunn's HBO Max series "Peacemaker." He's gotten to show off his sick PowerPoint skills, kill an angry super-gorilla, and help save the world from an alien invasion in a slightly more hands-on role than he did in the 2021 movie "The Suicide Squad." He'd proven himself to be an impressively good friend even when it seems like he's a disaffected loner, trying to help the 11th Street Kids in any way he can, even if that's from inside A.R.G.U.S., the very organization trying to make some of their lives much more difficult. Economos is a great role for Agee that allows him to really show off his dry wit and comedic timing honed by years of acting on projects ranging from "The Sarah Silverman Program" to "The New Girl." And yet, there's another DC Comics character the actor says he would "kill" to play (again).

I had the chance to chat with Agee via Zoom about all things "Peacemaker," and when asked if he would ever want to reprise the role of King Shark (via motion capture), the answer was a very enthusiastic yes. While there's no telling if King Shark's original voice actor, Sylvester Stallone, would reprise the role, Agee is all in and there's at least hope that we could see our favorite chompy boy in action again.