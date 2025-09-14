Peacemaker Star Steve Agee Would Kill To Play This DC Character [Exclusive]
Actor Steve Agee has gotten to do some pretty incredible things as super-hacker John Economos on James Gunn's HBO Max series "Peacemaker." He's gotten to show off his sick PowerPoint skills, kill an angry super-gorilla, and help save the world from an alien invasion in a slightly more hands-on role than he did in the 2021 movie "The Suicide Squad." He'd proven himself to be an impressively good friend even when it seems like he's a disaffected loner, trying to help the 11th Street Kids in any way he can, even if that's from inside A.R.G.U.S., the very organization trying to make some of their lives much more difficult. Economos is a great role for Agee that allows him to really show off his dry wit and comedic timing honed by years of acting on projects ranging from "The Sarah Silverman Program" to "The New Girl." And yet, there's another DC Comics character the actor says he would "kill" to play (again).
I had the chance to chat with Agee via Zoom about all things "Peacemaker," and when asked if he would ever want to reprise the role of King Shark (via motion capture), the answer was a very enthusiastic yes. While there's no telling if King Shark's original voice actor, Sylvester Stallone, would reprise the role, Agee is all in and there's at least hope that we could see our favorite chompy boy in action again.
Steve Agee would love to do motion capture for King Shark again
Agee has said in the past that providing the motion capture acting on King Shark was one of the "best and easiest" roles of his career, so it's no shock that he is eager to don the mocap onesie and displacement suit once more to help mimic King Shark's massive frame. When asked if he wants to play the fishy fan-favorite again, Agee said:
"I would love to. I'm down. It hasn't been discussed, at least with me, I haven't heard mention of it since we wrapped the movie, but he was such a fan favorite that I can't imagine him not showing up at some point. He shows up in 'Creature Commandos' very briefly, so that means he is still canon and in this world. So if I had to guess, I would say yes, but I'm just saying that as a guess. I honestly have heard nothing. And I would kill to play, even just motion capture him again."
In "Creature Commandos" we briefly see King Shark/Nanaue still imprisoned by Amanda Waller, though this time he's voiced by the always fabulous Diedrich Bader instead of Stallone. What's great about him being in "Creature Commandos" is that he's now canon to Gunn's DC Universe, which paves the way for his return. Not only that, but Gunn has said he's keen on bringing back other "The Suicide Squad" characters like Idris Elba's Bloodsport, so Nanaue has a decent shot at getting back at it in live-action at some point.
King Shark rules and Agee definitely made him more lovable
Here's the thing about acting: a lot of it is actually reacting, and having someone as warm and genuine as Agee inside the King Shark mocap suit likely helped the other actors to foster those fictional connections. Not only that, but he contributed to his mannerisms, including having issues with keeping his jean shorts on properly.
King Shark is both terrifying and kind of a himbo, and by the end of "The Suicide Squad" his relationship with Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) is one of close friendship. Gunn has a history of taking characters who seem like monsters and revealing that they're actually much more nuanced, and Nanaue is one of his best. Here's hoping that little moment in "Creature Commandos" was just a hint of more King Shark goodness to come.