Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Proves How Essential The Franchise's Best Character Was

This article contains spoilers for "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale."

If it feels like we've been saying goodbye to "Downton Abbey" for a long time now, that's because we have. The ITV period melodrama initially ended in 2015 with the sixth series' Christmas special. Just about every character received as best of a send off as they could possibly get. But with the show exploding into a global phenomenon, it was inevitable that it would return in some form or another. The result of this was a trilogy of theatrically-released feature films that teased the incoming train of progress, while not straying too far from the status quo. With the Crawley family still living in their early 20th century luxury, there was plenty of room for more stories to be told. "Downton Abbey" may have been a heavily romanticized depiction of an aristocratic family and their downstairs staff, but audiences overlooked its fantastical class dynamics because they really came to like spending time with this ensemble.

In my review for "Downton Abbey: A New Era," I praised the film as a vibrant and emotional sequel that brought about the best of its charming characters. Most of the Crawley clan got to go on vacation to the south of France, while Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) stayed behind to help transform a silent picture into a talkie. It was like a big hangout movie that's simultaneously hit with a wave of melancholy and optimism for the future. Fan favorite characters like Mr. Molesley (Kevin Doyle) even ended up finding his niche in writing screenplays. There's also the matter of Robert James-Collier's Thomas Barrow, who ends up with a happy ending that allows him to embrace his queer identity with suave movie star Guy Dexter (Dominic West). Getting to talk with stars like Jim Carter and Raquel Cassidy for that film's press tour a few years back highlighted how much these actors have comfortably settled into their roles over the past decade or so.

Arguably the greatest strength of "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" lies in seeing these beloved characters brace themselves for a brave new future, even if the film is incredibly lackluster in building upon that sentiment. But there's a noticeable absence among the ensemble in Dame Maggie Smith's Violet Crawley, otherwise referred to as the Dowager Countess. Where her fictional counterpart died a peaceful death in the ending of "A New Era," Smith sadly passed away a few months after the film's release. The third film, which is memorialized in her honor, puts the Crawleys in a position where they don't have their beloved matriarch there to offer her input. Sadly, "The Grand Finale" feels empty without Smith's presence.