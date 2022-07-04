Downton Abbey: A New Era Stars Jim Carter And Raquel Cassidy Had A Blast Filming The Big Dinner Scene [Interview]

Jim, I wanted to ask you, in your introductory scene, Mr. Carson is none too thrilled about the glamor of movie stars running around Downton. Do you feel like, had Mr. Carson steered ahead with "The Cheerful Charlies" routine, that he would've eventually found himself in the film industry?

Carter: Now, that's a good story. Yeah. We never investigated "The Cheerful Charlies" very much. The –

Cassidy: Next film.

Carter: Next film. Except it was a shame, because The Cheerful Charlies were a song and dance act, and I, Jim Carter, can't sing or dance.

Cassidy: Definitely got to be in the film.

Carter: Had it been a juggling act, I could have managed that. So, we never went far with The Cheerful Charlies. It's hard to imagine Carson on stage, isn't it really? Yeah, maybe he would. Maybe he'd have been there, yeah.

And Raquel, ever since your introduction in the series, Phyllis has gone through this strenuous period of either being blackmailed or having to deal with the constant questioning of her criminal past. And here, you're able to have some peace. How did it feel to finally give that character some catharsis?

Cassidy: She gets quite giddy, I think. And she's incredibly romantic. I think that the magic of Downton, the family and the house, the great house, is that people are able to heal. And they are able to be forgiven and allowed to be who they are. And you really see that in a lot of the characters, but I felt it very much as Phyllis. It was an absolute ball, I have to say. And then to be dressed up as a princess, kind of, and have the man of your dreams go down on one knee — albeit having to be asked to do so — it's pretty brilliant. It's wonderful. Filming that scene, but particularly walking in then to everybody's joy, which really feels like the whole family are happy, upstairs and downstairs, is just...

Carter: (To Cassidy) Had you filmed in the dining room much? Because your character hardly ever came in...

Cassidy: No, no. I've never been into the dining room.

Carter: So, that was your first time into the dining room?

Cassidy: And I got to sit down.

Carter: Yeah, and you got to sit down in the posh frock.

Cassidy: Exactly.

Carter: I'd done all the series and one film; I'd never got to sit down in that room.

Cassidy: I know.

Carter: First time.