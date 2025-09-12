Why Ego Nwodim Left SNL After Seven Seasons

Just when we thought the shake-up at "Saturday Night Live" was complete, one more casting change has come to light.

Last week, it seemed like the season 51 cast roster for the staple late night sketch comedy show on NBC had been finalized. All of the entertainment trades reported on the cast as if they'd all been locked down. But it turns out one of the presumed returning cast members will not be back: Ego Nwodim.

In a post on Instagram, Nwodim wrote:

"The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave 'SNL.' I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship. Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories, and that laughter, with me always."

Nwodim now joins the exodus of cast members ahead of the season 51 premiere on October 4, and Deadline says the comedian came to the decision herself. Featured players Emil Wakim and Michael Longfellow were not asked back for season 51, and cast member Devon Walker confirmed his departure as well. But the biggest surprise was longtime cast member Heidi Gardner leaving the series after eight seasons. Nwodim joins them after being on "SNL" for seven seasons.

This creates a bit of a problem for "SNL," because now they're left without a Black female cast member, which was an issue that got them in some hot water years back. Back in 2014, there was an outcry in the media at the lack of Black female representation on the show at the time, which prompted Lorne Michaels to specifically seek out a Black female comedian, marking their first hire of such a talent since 2007. That's when Sasheer Zamata entered the fray, and since then, we've seen the likes of Leslie Jones, Punkie Johnson, and Ego Nwodim join the players. But what will "SNL" do now?