Why HBO Max Hasn't Cracked Down On Password Sharing Yet

The era of traditional television is being phased out, slowly but surely, in favor of a streaming-focused future, for better or worse. Broadcast and cable viewership is declining steadily each year, meaning media companies have to ensure that their respective streaming offerings are increasingly profitable so that they can stay ahead of the game. Case in point, many streaming services have started to crack down on password sharing in recent years. So, why hasn't HBO Max done that yet? We have an answer, but it's not necessarily an encouraging one for consumers, looking at the big picture.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav spoke during the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology conference on September 10, 2025. Per Variety, he addressed the password-sharing issue and explained why the company hasn't begun cracking down on that when it comes to HBO Max. Here's what he had to say about it:

"We haven't been pushing on the password sharing and the economics yet. People are really starting to love HBO Max. That's the key. We want them to fall in love with our content, with our series, with the differentiated offering outside the U.S. and then over time, it's a little tricky, with the password sharing, we're going to begin to push on that."

As Zaslav tells it, right now, they want to get the hooks into more customers for the time being. But he's certainly not ruling out cracking down on password sharing, and for good reason. Netflix added millions of new subscribers when it began cracking down on users sharing passwords in 2023. Unfortunately for consumers, the economics support this strategy.

For the moment, Netflix is the clear-cut winner of the streaming wars. Everyone else is playing catch-up, gunning for second place. Netflix has 301.6 million total subscribers, per FlixPatrol, while HBO Max has 125.7 million, behind both Disney+ (127.8 million) and Amazon Prime Video (200 million). So Warner Bros. Discovery has some ground to make up in that department, to be certain.