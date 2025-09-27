Keanu Reeves Suffered A Major Injury Shooting This Seth Rogen Comedy

Actor Keanu Reeves has starred in some serious action blockbusters over the years, including the wirework-heavy "The Matrix" movies and the stunt-heavy gun-fu spectacle of "John Wick." Yet, as strange as it sounds, he ended up suffering one of his worst on-set injuries while filming something much less action-packed: the Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen comedy "Good Fortune." That's right, Keanu managed to make it out of four "Matrix" films and four "John Wick" flicks (plus a spin-off!) without any serious battle scars, but he ended up breaking his kneecap shooting "Good Fortune," which is some legitimately bad fortune, all joking aside.

In "Good Fortune," Arj (Ansari, who also made his feature writing-directing debut with the film) is a struggling gig worker who does odd jobs for the wildly wealthy Jeff (Rogen), only to end up switching places with his rich sometimes-boss due to the interventions of "budget guardian angel" Gabriel (Reeves). It's sort of like the Eddie Murphy comedy "Trading Places" meets the Christmas classic "It's A Wonderful Life," and, according to /Film's review, Reeves absolutely eats it up as heaven's biggest himbo of an angel.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves, Rogen, and Ansari shed a little light on what, precisely, happened to Keanu's knee, and it's honestly pretty nightmarish. Who knew comedy could be hazardous to your health?