Good Fortune Review: Keanu Reeves Is The Funniest Part Of Aziz Ansari's Charming Debut Film [TIFF 2025]

"Good Fortune" is a must-watch for any fans of the last major project Aziz Ansari directed and starred in, his poignant Netflix dramedy "Master of None." His debut movie has a similar easygoing vibe; it's sad but never too sad, funny but still grounded. The premise of "Good Fortune" sure sounds ridiculous on paper — it's about an angel who haphazardly throws a mortal into a "Freaky Friday"-esque situation with disastrous results — but the humor is largely based around real-world frustrations with the gig economy and the rising costs of living. It's a movie about how cruel the world can be to people struggling to get by, and the sheer amount of work and patience required for working-class people to find some semblance of peace.

When it comes to whether you'll enjoy this movie, more relevant than one's thoughts on "Master of None" is what your thoughts are on the 1946 film "It's a Wonderful Life." That's the main movie "Good Fortune" takes its inspiration from, except "Good Fortune" offers a more cynical spin on the premise. If you're someone who liked "Wonderful Life" but found it a bit too sappy and simple at the end, you're gonna love most of "Good Fortune." It's a movie that takes the familiar, long-replicated format (of a somewhat smug, all-knowing angel telling a long-suffering guy that his life is great and he should just change his attitude) and flips it on its head. "Good Fortune" isn't cynical enough to argue that George should've jumped off that bridge, but it does spend more time examining how poverty can suck the life out of someone.

"Remember, no man is a failure who has friends," is a famous line from "Wonderful Life," but "Good Fortune" responds simply: having friends means little if you can't afford to live.