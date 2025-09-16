We're not exactly in a dearth of Stephen King material to engage with. The iconic, prolific horror author has written a plethora of novels and short stories that have caught the attention of and defined pop culture for over 50 years. Plus, there's a glut of film and television adaptations of his work, varying in quality from "one of the greatest films ever made" to "some of the worst." And if that ain't enough, King himself has returned to his own well plenty of times, writing long-running series like "The Dark Tower" and direct sequels like "Doctor Sleep" to "The Shining."

We've got plenty of Stephen King. But we could always use some more. So why not hypothesize about what could come next for the beloved writer? Which of his books have left some stones unturned? And what could happen in the next few pages?

Here, then, are 10 great Stephen King books that still need sequels (in my humble opinion, anyway). And be warned: there are major spoilers for every single book that will be discussed in detail to help contextualize what a sequel could look like.