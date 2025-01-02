The Worst Stephen King Movie, According To Rotten Tomatoes

In 2006, Stephen King wrote an apocalyptic horror novel that remolded the contagion metaphor into something atypical. While zombies are front and center in this paranoia-fueled tale, these creatures are not reanimated corpses who have mutated beyond recognition, à la the infected in "The Last of Us." Instead, these zombies are former cell phone users who have transformed after a global network signal called The Pulse is sent out, turning them into rabid killers. This novel, "Cell," captures the unprecedented chaos brought about by this unlikely situation, with a struggling artist named Clayton serving as our entry point into this world on the brink of collapse.

It is worth noting that King wrote "Cell" during a time when cell phones weren't as accessible as today (to the point that they have evolved into a necessity), offering a technologically-wary perspective of a phenomenon yet to happen. This pessimistic outlook serves the purpose of fleshing out a horror premise rather well, and as expected of King, "Cell" is a fun, fast-paced read about the end of humanity. That said, the experience is middling compared to most of King's sprawling oeuvre, as the second half of the novel falters in suspending disbelief and offering a worthwhile resolution. It has none of the dense richness of "The Stand" — which dabbles in post-apocalyptic themes — because it is not meant to unravel like a complex saga. "Cell" unfolds fast and dirty, where the thrilling smoothness of its initial chapters devolves into a bumpy, uneven race to the finish.

Despite the novel's flaws, it does not deserve an adaptation as bad as 2016's "Cell" (not to be confused with Tarsem Singh's surreal, experimental "The Cell"), which sports an 11% on Tomatoes. Does the film truly deserve such an abysmal rating? Let's find out.