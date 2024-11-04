One Of Stephen King's Best Books Helped Inspire A Christopher Nolan Sci-Fi Film

Although most fans of director Christopher Nolan place movies like "Memento," "Oppenheimer," or "The Dark Knight" as his best works, those with particularly great taste have always appreciated "Interstellar" as his best achievement. This sci-fi blockbuster is the moment where Nolan, so often criticized for being "cold" with his approach to storytelling, decided to aim right for the heart. There's nothing more gut-wrenching than Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) watching the 23 years of messages showing his kids growing up in the blink of an eye — except perhaps for watching poor Coop yell at his former self not to leave his daughter behind. Nolan may be known for his puzzle-box style, but "Interstellar" is remarkably simple: it's a touching, straightforward story about a man trying to get back to his daughter. And also his son, sort of, but mostly his daughter.

It's that simplicity that makes the whole movie work; because while there is some complicated sci-fi concepts thrown at the audience, and there's a massive world-ending famine going on in the background on Earth the whole time, Nolan makes it digestible by sticking to Coop and Murph's perspective. We don't need to see multiple montages of suffering people to understand what the world is like in adult Murph's timeline; we just need to see how her relationship with her brother, Tom, is affected by it. From the subplot about Tom being in denial about the dust's effect on his family's health, we know everything we need to know about how bad things have gotten.

That's why it's no surprise to hear that Nolan was partially inspired by Stephen King's "The Stand," a novel about another catastrophic event that forces humanity to change and adapt. The novel can briefly be seen on Murph's bookshelf, and when asked about it by Wired, Nolan described the book as, "A bleak scenario that hammers home the fact that our perspective on momentous events will always be intimate."