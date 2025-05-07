Stephen King Has A Theory Why It Took So Long To Film The Long Walk

The entertainment market is so full of great and not-so-great Stephen King movies that live-action versions of the massively prolific horror maestro's work will no doubt soon count as a subgenre of their own. There are numerous guilty pleasures or otherwise underrated King movies among them, and everyone has their own favorites — including the writer himself, who has very clear opinions about which King adaptations are the best ones.

Now, another live action version is about to join the ever-expanding Stephen King section in the annals of cinema. "The Long Walk" is one of his older works, which he wrapped up way back in 1967. Published under King's Richard Bachman pseudonym in 1979, the story imagines a dystopian country where an annual, borderline impossible walking contest among representatives of the nation's youth grants its winner a boon from an ominous militant figure, The Major (played in the adaptation by Mark Hamill), who supervises the contest and may or may not rule the U.S.

The story is finally getting a movie treatment, with Francis Lawrence ("Constantine," "I Am Legend," several "Hunger Games" films) at the helm. In an interview with Vanity Fair, King felt that it took so long for the story to make the transition to screen because all the previous attempts found the story too ruthless to adapt:

