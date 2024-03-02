How A Largely Forgotten Stephen King Movie Sequel Does What The Original Never Could

Stephen King's books are frequently adapted into successful movies, but Hollywood often expands on the worlds King has created with original sequels that are bizarre or poorly written. One of the worst examples are the "Children of the Corn" movies, which mushroomed from an adaptation of King's single short story into a hackneyed 11-film saga. Likewise, films such as "Return to Salem's Lot" and "Pet Sematary" use Stephen King's name and established concepts to lure audiences in, but they pale in comparison to his prolific originals.

One of the exceptions to the rule is "The Rage: Carrie 2." Initially called "The Curse," Rafael Moreu's screenplay had nothing to do with Stephen King's masterful debut, but then shoehorned elements of Carrie White lore into the storyline (via Fangoria). The protagonist, Rachel Lang, is Carrie's secret half-sister and shares her telekinetic abilities. However, she is not as much of a social pariah as Carrie White, originally inspired by two of Stephen King's classmates, one who wore the same clothes every day and another who had an overly religious mother. Sue Snell, who felt sympathy for Carrie, is now the guidance counselor at Rachel's high school.

While "The Rage: Carrie 2" shares a similar ending to "Carrie" where Rachel gets revenge on her peers, it tackles more than the damages of bullying. The sequel focuses on larger, systemic issues that are far more insidious: the harmful effects jock culture and toxic masculinity has on young women. Opening with the tragic suicide of Rachel's best friend, who is revealed to be a victim of sexual exploitation by a popular athlete, "The Rage: Carrie 2" is a much grittier look at contemporary teenage life.